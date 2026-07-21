What do the candidates for the Suffolk and Middlesex State Senate District have to say about safe streets?
What do the candidates for the Suffolk & Middlesex State Senate District have to say about safe streets?
Two candidates are running for the State Senate seat covering parts of Boston, Cambridge, Watertown, and Belmont. We asked both the same questions about the bills and projects that will shape our streets. Here’s what they said, in their own words.
This questionnaire is intended to provide voters with clear, nonpartisan information about candidates’ positions on key transit-oriented issues in the Suffolk and Middlesex District. All candidates received the same questions and were given equal time to respond. Responses are published without modification or commentary, verbatim as submitted, including any typographical errors. Campaign contact details for individual staff have been omitted.
Who did we ask?
We asked all candidates in the September 1 Democratic primary for the Suffolk and Middlesex State Senate District equally, to ensure no preferential treatment or bias in these results. Both candidates responded.
His 60-second elevator pitch (verbatim)
I am a dedicated public servant who listens closely to my constituents, responds candidly, and works hard to keep my promises. I have an exceptional record of delivering results for my district and the Commonwealth.
Website: votebrownsberger.com
Instagram: votebrownsberger
1. Bicycle · 2. Walking · 3. Personal vehicle · 4. Public transit · 5. Rideshare/taxi · 6. Scooter/micromobility
His 60-second elevator pitch (verbatim)
I grew up in Cambridge, and I’ve spent my career fighting for progressive change . I’ve worked for side by side with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Stacey Abrams and Mayor Michelle Wu. I am running for State Senate because Massachusetts is facing a cost of living crisis, and the State Senate needs problem solvers who want to tackle these challenges head on. We’re being crushed by skyrocketing costs of housing, health insurance, and energy bills — making it harder and harder to build a life here. And we are under threat from the Trump Administration, with lawless attacks by ICE agents, efforts to destroy our universities, and programs to dismantle medical care. Yet, our state leaders aren’t stepping up to respond to these crises. We have the least effective State Legislature in the country. Year after year, good bills to lower costs for residents die in the State Senate without a vote. I am running to take on the architect of the broken status quo on Beacon Hill and fight for progressive change.
This is one of the wealthiest and most progressive places in the nation, and we should be a national model for what delivering real progress for families looks like – taking on big fights like universal childcare and building social housing at scale. The State Senate needs fighters who want to tackle this challenge head on. But right now, it’s part of the least effective state legislature in the U.S. We deserve leaders who will meet this moment with urgency, and won’t be stuck defending a status quo on Beacon Hill that’s clearly broken. As I’ve been meeting with residents across the District, it’s clear that people are fed up with a legislature that hasn’t gotten anything done to slow the rising costs of rent, health insurance premiums, energy bills, childcare, or tuition.
Website: daniellander.com
TikTok / Instagram: daniellanderma
Facebook: daniel.lander.353
Bluesky: @daniel-lander.bsky.social
1. Walking · 2. Bicycle · 3. Public transit · 4. Personal vehicle · 5. Rideshare/taxi · 6. Scooter/micromobility
The 12 bills, at a glance
We asked each candidate about the BCU’s Statehouse Bills of Interest: “Do you/would you support and cosponsor this bill?” Every Yes and No in the table is the answer the candidate himself checked on his questionnaire, reproduced exactly; these are the candidates’ own selections, not BCU’s interpretation or characterization of their positions. Wherever a candidate explained his answer, the explanation is expandable beneath it, verbatim and in full. Full bill summaries and each candidate’s explanations appear in the complete responses at the end.
|Bill
|Brownsberger
|Lander
|Truck safety requirements S.2343 / H.3653
|Yes
explanation
I authored this bill! I also authored language to fund grants for municipalities to make these improvements. The grant language is passed into law!
|Yes
explanation
Yes! We need to protect vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. There have been too many tragic collusions with large trucks where residents have lost their lives.
|Road safety cameras S.2344 / H.3754
|Yes
explanation
I authored this bill and continue to push for it.
|Yes
explanation
This has been shown to work to increase safety and reduce reckless driving around the country. And I appreciate the thoughtful privacy protections to try and avoid disparate enforcement in communities of color.
|Community access to electric bicycles H.3451
|Yes
explanation
I am not as close to this bill, but it sounds good.
|Yes
explanation
When I worked for the City of Boston, I brought electric blue bikes to the city for the first time. I also helped create our Ebike incentive program that allowed hundreds of low income residents, seniors and people with disabilities to be able to purchase Ebikes. I hope to build on this incentive model, continue expanding the blue bike system, and to make it easier to own e bikes for everyone.
|Safe bicycle yielding H.3609
|Yes
explanation
I like this idea.
|Yes
|Aligning transportation plans with emissions & VMT mandates S.2246 / H.3726
|No
explanation
I very much support the goals of the Freedom to Move Act (and the similar electrification bill), but I really prefer a different approach. We need to set climate transition goals on the basis of concrete analysis of the transportation and housing needs of the Commonwealth. We currently have a set of climate goals that are wishful. We are not on track to achieve them on time and have no viable strategy for accelerating our progress. Marrying our annual transportation capital planning process to unachievable goals is not practical. I look forward to working with advocates for this legislation to find better ways forward.
|Yes
explanation
Transportation is the largest source of emissions in MA, and by electrifying the T and incentivizing folks to use public transit or other forms of low-carbon transportation, we can make a major impact on reducing carbon emissions in this sector. We need leadership in the State Senate that will take bold action alongside a pro-transit coalition. I’m running because in this moment, when the federal government has abdicated its responsibility in this space, Massachusetts needs to be able to do bigger things if we’re going to truly tackle our climate crisis.
|Trails for people of all abilities S.548 / H.915
|Yes
explanation
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
|Yes
explanation
I helped ensure that the City of Boston’s ebike incentive program specifically included people with disabilities, and I think we should always work to ensure that new infrastructure we build is designed to be accessible for everyone.
|Roadway safety: crossing protections for cyclists H.3806
|Yes
explanation
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
|Yes
|Third-party delivery data reporting S.2355 / H.3732
|Yes
explanation
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
|Yes
explanation
I led the City of Boston’s effort to take on these companies and hold them accountable for how they take advantage of residents and workers. I wrote and passed a new City ordinance designed to force the big platforms to offer insurance protections for delivery workers, while trying to hold these tech companies accountable for their impact on our streets. AND we passed the most extensive data reporting requirement in the nation for these companies. In the State Senate, I will build on this work and ensure we pass a statewide version.
|Regional ballot initiatives S.2009 / H.3050
|Yes
explanation
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
|Yes
explanation
I think regional ballot initiatives are great way to help build support and raise new revenue for public transit and safe streets improvement. I look forward to partnering with advocates to move this forward.
|Rideshare fees to reduce congestion S.2253 / H.1251
|No
explanation
I might or might not support this. It raises costs for riders and I’m not sure what I think.
|Yes
explanation
I support giving cities and towns more tools to raise revenue to invest in safe streets infrastructure and public transportation.
|Chapter 90 funding increase for roads & bridges H.53
|Yes
|Yes
explanation
State aid to cities and towns has fallen over the last 15 years in real terms, and it has resulted in every worsening road conditions. I support increasing state investment and supporting more direct investment into safe streets infrastructure.
|Public records law for the Governor & Legislature S.2210
|Yes
explanation
I absolutely support this direction. I think we need to follow models in other states and do this carefully.
|Yes
explanation
I am challenging a fifteen year incumbent who serves in Senate leadership who has been the architect of the broken status quo on Beacon Hill that has led to the least effective and transparent legislature in the nation. I think we need a much more transparent and more accessible state government. I am strongly in favor of making the legislature subject to public information law.
District project · Fenway
Phase 3 of the Fenway Path
Phase 3 would complete the Fenway Path with a safe connection underneath Park Drive between the Emerald Necklace and the Fenway T station. Phases 1 and 2 left off at the station; today, anyone continuing to the Emerald Necklace must make a very dangerous crossing of the Sears Rotary. The MBTA completed a 75% design back in 2016 and funding is secured through the adjacent Landmark Center redevelopment, yet the work has stalled for years despite no known community opposition. The MBTA has been reluctant to give up its right-of-way under the bridge, which it uses to accommodate crowds during Red Sox games.
Should this project move forward, and how would you work with all stakeholders to complete the Fenway Path as soon as possible?
This between the City and the MBTA — they are sorting out how to route the path without inconveniencing either maintenance operation too much. I will continue to nudge them along to conclusions.
Yes! I live right next to the Fenway Path, and I have been deeply frustrated with how the MBTA has been dragging their feet on this essential connection. I will use my platform to push the MBTA to finally allow this to move into construction.
Do safe bike connections advance public transit goals, and how would you respond to MBTA resistance to multimodal projects like this one?
I don’t blame the MBTA for this. They have a legitimate problem that they are trying to solve.
Yes – I will use my position and bully pulpit to push the MBTA to ensure they are prioritizing the needs of all users so people can access our transit system easily on foot and by bike.
District project · Brighton
Redesign of Soldiers Field Road
DCR is planning to rebuild the Soldiers Field Road rotary in Brighton, also known as the “IHOP rotary.” DCR’s stated goal is “to improve vehicle, pedestrian and bicyclist safety while also eliminating excessive pavement, better accommodating all users, and increasing public green space for use as a recreational area.” However, its current proposal replaces the rotary with a 6-lane road and dangerous new intersections. The community has called for safer pedestrian and bike crossings, separated paths with protected intersections, fewer and narrower lanes, and cycle tracks on the North Beacon Street bridge, and it has proposed an alternative dual-roundabout design to better meet DCR’s own goals.
Does DCR’s proposal meet its stated objectives? If not, what role should a state legislator play in holding a state agency accountable?
I am working with them and they will be back out shortly with an improved design.
No, the current proposal is a mistake and would represent a serious missed opportunity to deliver new safe connections to the river and between Brighton and Watertown. I think State Senators should use their bully pulpit and the powers of the state budget process to push and hold state agencies accountable. I plan to do this once I am elected on this project and others across the district.
How would you evaluate competing designs for state parkland: by vehicle throughput, or by multi-modal safety and access to green space? Would you support the community’s dual-roundabout alternative?
I’m not sure I like the dual roundabout design. It chews up space that could be used for park land. Let’s wee what DCR offers next. This intersection is a top personal priority of mine and we will get to yes. I have already put a lot of effort into funding and focusing DCR on the problem.
We should be focused on opportunities to expand access to our parklands and ensure we are improving multi-modal safety. I do not believe throughput is the best way to think about making the best use of our public parklands controlled by DCR.
District project · Cambridge / BU Bridge
BU Bridge Rotary and Reid Overpass Redesign
MassDOT is redesigning the BU Bridge Rotary and Reid Overpass along Memorial Drive, a critical connection for people walking, biking, and taking transit through DCR parkland along the Charles River. The intersection is hazardous by design: high-speed merges, wide turning angles, and long, indirect crossings for people outside of cars. In September 2024, John Corcoran was killed while riding on the path near the BU Bridge. MassDOT’s initial four concepts all resembled highway interchanges. After a coalition of advocacy groups and the City of Cambridge urged MassDOT to prioritize safety and comfort for people walking and biking, the agency released three new design options, including two that are vast improvements over the originals.
Are highway-style interchange designs inappropriate for this location? What standards should guide reconstruction in DCR parkland along the Charles River?
I am the person who basically called the question and got MassDOT to come out and share designs. It’s a process and they are participating in good faith.
I have biked, walked and driven through this intersection thousands of times. It is my primary bike route to Cambridge. It is incredibly unsafe currently, and I will use my platform to push MassDot to ensure we reconstruct memorial drive in a way that prioritizes safety and expands parkland.
Do you support directing MassDOT to develop fundamentally different alternatives that prioritize walking, biking, and transit from the ground up?
My role is to make sure MassDOT accepts the challenge and is focusing on it and also that MassDOT is hearing community input. I know that they work in good faith and together we will get through this.
Yes! I think State Senators should use their bully pulpit and the powers of the state budget process to push and hold state agencies accountable. I plan to do this once I am elected on this project and others across the district.
District project · Cambridge
Memorial Drive Phase 4 (JFK Street to the BU Bridge)
DCR’s Memorial Drive Phase III project is under construction now, bringing substantial safety improvements from the Eliot Bridge to JFK Street: lane reductions in select segments, the elimination of dangerous free-flow right turns, new signalized mid-block crossings, an 11-foot paved shared-use path with a 6-foot stone dust pedestrian path, and restored riverfront parkland. But the segment from JFK Street to the BU Bridge remains unaddressed: wide, high-speed lanes, inadequate crossings, and insufficient path width leave vulnerable road users exposed to exactly the conditions Phase III is correcting.
Do you support extending Phase III–style improvements to the JFK Street–BU Bridge segment, and on what timeline?
I personally support moving Phase IV along like Phase III. It is a high priority, but it is outside my district and there are other legislators who have different views.
Yes I support expanding the scope of this project to ensure we are expanding parkland and creating new opportunities to utilize the river. I think DCR should finally move this project forward with real urgency.
What role should a state legislator play in ensuring DCR prioritizes Phase IV funding and community-informed design?
The challenge is to build consensus among community factions. In the meanwhile, we can make some very good progress between River Street and the BU bridge. That stretch is crying for basic path improvement and that is my personal priority in this space. That much is non-controversial.
Yes! I think State Senators should use their bully pulpit and the powers of the state budget process to push and hold state agencies accountable. I plan to do this once I am elected on projects across the district.
The complete responses
Everything each candidate submitted, verbatim, including their explanations and the questions exactly as asked.
Will Brownsberger — complete responses
Candidate Travel & Advocacy Background
Tell us about yourself and your reasons for seeking office. Give us your 60-second elevator pitch!
I am a dedicated public servant who listens closely to my constituents, responds candidly, and works hard to keep my promises. I have an exceptional record of delivering results for my district and the Commonwealth.
What is your experience biking and/or walking in your district? What barriers have you encountered? Have you ever felt unsafe or uncomfortable?
My commute is getting pretty good now — several path options, but of course there are poor spots, which I could list down to the individual pothole.
How do you typically get around your district? Please rank the choices with 1 being most often.
1. Bicycle
2. Walking
3. Personal Vehicle
4. Public Transit
5. Rideshare or taxi
6. Scooter or other micromobility
How do you/would you typically commute to the statehouse?
Run or bike
How does the way you get around influence your perspective on transportation policy?
I am truly an all-mode commuter and I respect the experiences of all modes.
How do you think about accessibility when getting around? Without naming names, do you have anyone in your life who has gone through a challenge with mobility and what was that experience like for you?
I have been fortunate to know some amazing people with quadraplegic injury and they have helped me understand the challenges of navigating urban life in a completely new way.
What is your track record on safe streets and cycling infrastructure? This could include bills filed, votes taken, funding secured, advocacy work, community organizing, professional experience, or other relevant involvement.
I have worked diligently to create bike paths and safer on-road experiences across my district — Mass Central Belmont, Cambridge-Watertown Greenway, Alewife path, Mount Auburn Fresh Pond intersection, Bowker overpass and many more. I am a leader on safety oriented infrastructure in my district. I am also a leader on bike/ped legislation — the bike safety act of 2008, cell phone ban, vulnerable road users bill of 2022, continuing advocacy on red-light cams.
Have you ever visited a place where you enjoyed getting around without a car? If so, where was it and what about that place made it feel accessible without a car?
I have biked across the country and I loved every minute of the trip. I have spent much of my life not driving.
Should cycling and pedestrian infrastructure improvements benefit all communities equitably? If so, what specific steps would you take to prioritize projects in environmental justice communities and ensure that everyone benefits from safe streets projects?
I am very focused on the paths and intersections around the major public housing in district and also creating a pool near that public housing (Faneuil gardens). I have gotten Birmingham Parkway onto a road-diet (4 lanes to 2 lanes project complete) and we are working on the intersection system at Nonantum and North Beacon to give the Faneuil residents better access to the Charles River Reservation.
BCU’s General Transit Policy Questions
In its first year, NYC’s congestion pricing program cut traffic in the zone by 11% (27 million fewer vehicles), sped up buses, reduced crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists, and raised over $550 million for transit. Would you support implementing a congestion pricing mechanism similar to NYC’s in Boston? Why or why not?
I like the idea in theory, but It’s not really a live issue at this stage. We need to get the T working better before we push this. Also, Boston is connected in more ways than Manhattan; it’s not an Island.
How would you work to ensure sustained funding of the MBTA? What expansion projects would you like to see prioritized across the system?
I am a consistent year-in-year-out effective advocate for expanded T funding. We have greatly increased T funding. My top priority is Green Line transformation — I have been pushing this for 15 years and we are making progress. I have been a big regional rail advocate, but since the problems we had before Phil Eng, I’ve basically been pushing them just to get the existing service working well.
In January 2026, the Special Commission on Micromobility released their final report. What are your thoughts on these recommendations and should the legislature move forward in implementing them? If so, how?
I authored the language that created the commission, I am a strong proponent of its recommendations, and will be pushing hard to get them into law.
BCU’s Bills of Interest
For each bill, the question asked was: “Do you/would you support and cosponsor this bill?” The “answered Yes/No” after each bill title below is the candidate’s own selection, not part of the question.
1. An Act Expanding Truck Safety Requirements (S.2343/H.3653) — answered Yes
I authored this bill! I also authored language to fund grants for municipalities to make these improvements. The grant language is passed into law!
2. An Act Relative To Traffic Regulation Using Road Safety Cameras (S.2344/H.3754) — answered Yes
I authored this bill and continue to push for it.
3. An Act Expanding Community Access To Electric Bicycles (H.3451) — answered Yes
I am not as close to this bill, but it sounds good.
4. An Act to promote safe bicycle yielding (H.3609) — answered Yes
I like this idea.
5. An Act Aligning The Commonwealth’s Transportation Plans With Its Mandates And Goals For Reducing Emissions And Vehicle Miles Traveled (S.2246/H.3726) — answered No
I very much support the goals of the Freedom to Move Act (and the similar electrification bill), but I really prefer a different approach. We need to set climate transition goals on the basis of concrete analysis of the transportation and housing needs of the Commonwealth. We currently have a set of climate goals that are wishful. We are not on track to achieve them on time and have no viable strategy for accelerating our progress. Marrying our annual transportation capital planning process to unachievable goals is not practical. I look forward to working with advocates for this legislation to find better ways forward.
6. An Act Expanding Access To Trails For People Of All Abilities (S.548/H.915) — answered Yes
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
7. An Act Relative To Roadway Safety (H.3806) — answered Yes
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
8. An Act Relative To Third Party Delivery Data Reporting (S.2355/H.3732) — answered Yes
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
9. An Act Relative To Regional Ballot Initiatives (S.2009/H.3050) — answered Yes
Note: I support, but generally do not cosponsor bills.
10. An Act To Reduce Congestion And Encourage Shared Rides (S.2253/H.1251) — answered No
I might or might not support this. It raises costs for riders and I’m not sure what I think.
11. An Act Financing Long-Term Improvements To Municipal Roads And Bridges (H.53) — answered Yes
No response
12. An Act Extending The Public Records Law To The Governor And The Legislature (S.2210) — answered Yes
I absolutely support this direction. I think we need to follow models in other states and do this carefully.
Other bills and policies
Are there any other bills or policies you would like to highlight to the BCU community?
I’m all on cycling advocacy!
Daniel Lander — complete responses
Candidate Travel & Advocacy Background
Tell us about yourself and your reasons for seeking office. Give us your 60-second elevator pitch!
I grew up in Cambridge, and I’ve spent my career fighting for progressive change . I’ve worked for side by side with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Stacey Abrams and Mayor Michelle Wu. I am running for State Senate because Massachusetts is facing a cost of living crisis, and the State Senate needs problem solvers who want to tackle these challenges head on. We’re being crushed by skyrocketing costs of housing, health insurance, and energy bills — making it harder and harder to build a life here. And we are under threat from the Trump Administration, with lawless attacks by ICE agents, efforts to destroy our universities, and programs to dismantle medical care. Yet, our state leaders aren’t stepping up to respond to these crises. We have the least effective State Legislature in the country. Year after year, good bills to lower costs for residents die in the State Senate without a vote. I am running to take on the architect of the broken status quo on Beacon Hill and fight for progressive change.
This is one of the wealthiest and most progressive places in the nation, and we should be a national model for what delivering real progress for families looks like – taking on big fights like universal childcare and building social housing at scale. The State Senate needs fighters who want to tackle this challenge head on. But right now, it’s part of the least effective state legislature in the U.S. We deserve leaders who will meet this moment with urgency, and won’t be stuck defending a status quo on Beacon Hill that’s clearly broken. As I’ve been meeting with residents across the District, it’s clear that people are fed up with a legislature that hasn’t gotten anything done to slow the rising costs of rent, health insurance premiums, energy bills, childcare, or tuition.
What is your experience biking and/or walking in your district? What barriers have you encountered? Have you ever felt unsafe or uncomfortable?
I am a member of the Blue Bikes system, and use it as my main way to bike around the district, as I live in a walkup apartment building without adequate space to store a bike indoors. Prior to running for office, I frequently utilized the Blue Bike network to commute to City Hall and around the City. While I love biking, I definitely think that much more should be done to expand safe bike networks. For example, I bike through Kenmore Square regularly to get downtown, and I feel that I have to take my life in my hands each time I bike through the area because it is so unsafe.
How do you typically get around your district? Please rank the choices with 1 being most often.
1. Walking
2. Bicycle
3. Public Transit
4. Personal Vehicle
5. Rideshare or taxi
6. Scooter or other micromobility
How do you/would you typically commute to the statehouse?
I would likely mostly bike or use the Green Line, and when the weather and timing permits walk!
How does the way you get around influence your perspective on transportation policy?
My experiences walking, biking, driving and using public transportation deeply shape my views of transportation policy. It helps me see mobility challenges that make it harder for my neighbors to get around this district, and pushes me to advocate for safer streets and to transform the MBTA into a reliable and affordable system.
How do you think about accessibility when getting around? Without naming names, do you have anyone in your life who has gone through a challenge with mobility and what was that experience like for you?
Yes! It is so important that we design our transportation system in a way that allows everyone to get around even if they have mobility challenges. In my neighborhood there are so many seniors and people with disabilities who have been cut off from good transportation as the 55 bus has been cut back by the MBTA. I have had family members who have struggled to get around in a wheelchair in this district, and faced bureaucratic runarounds from the Mass RMV to access handicap parking.
What is your track record on safe streets and cycling infrastructure? This could include bills filed, votes taken, funding secured, advocacy work, community organizing, professional experience, or other relevant involvement.
I helped expand the Blue Bike system with 100 new stations, and brought electric blue bikes to Boston and ensuring they have the lowest cost for members anywhere in the country. I helped create the Boston Bike Pass that cut in half the cost of BlueBike membership, and lowered it to $5 for income eligible residents. I helped create the City of Boston’s ebike incentive program that helped hundreds of low income residents, seniors, and people with a disability access deeply discounted ebikes. I worked on the effort to expand speed humps in Boston, and I will always use my platform to expand safe street infrastructure so everyone can get around our city safely.
Have you ever visited a place where you enjoyed getting around without a car? If so, where was it and what about that place made it feel accessible without a car?
Yes! I am so lucky to live in the Fenway which is much easier to get around without a car. In Boston and this district, I avoid driving whenever I can. The majority of my community needs are accessible by foot, bike, or transit, and I love the freedom that this brings me. I want to fight for a Massachusetts where everyone has the freedom to get around on foot, bike or transit safely and reliably.
Should cycling and pedestrian infrastructure improvements benefit all communities equitably? If so, what specific steps would you take to prioritize projects in environmental justice communities and ensure that everyone benefits from safe streets projects?
Yes! We need to make sure we are prioritizing safe street infrastructure in a way that benefits all communities equitably. I would plan on working directly with advocates and residents in environmental justice communities to ensure their voices and needs are prioritized.
BCU’s General Transit Policy Questions
In its first year, NYC’s congestion pricing program cut traffic in the zone by 11% (27 million fewer vehicles), sped up buses, reduced crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists, and raised over $550 million for transit. Would you support implementing a congestion pricing mechanism similar to NYC’s in Boston? Why or why not?
Yes! Congestion pricing would not only deliver incredible air quality benefits and reduce traffic, it would also allow us to make significant investments into public transportation. I want to help build the coalition to bring this solution to the Boston area. Congestion pricing is working well in NYC, and I think we should put that in place here. Boston isn’t an island like Manhattan is, so it may need to look a bit different, but I think we can absolutely put a congestion pricing system in place.
How would you work to ensure sustained funding of the MBTA? What expansion projects would you like to see prioritized across the system?
I think congestion pricing is one place to look for sustainable revenue, I would also look at a VMT fee, and also regional ballot initiatives to fund transit expansions. In the short term, want push the MBTA to launch 24-hour bus service to give late night workers at our hospitals and service industry access to affordable, reliable transportation. The system has the buses and the drivers to run 24-hour service today––we just need the political will to get it do. I also want to focus on finally transforming. I will work to accelerate the transformation of our commuter rail system into a true regional rail system with fast, electrified trains arriving every ten minutes or better throughout the day. I also want to work to bring transit to the grand junction rail line to expand service between Allston and Kendall Square and beyond. Long term, I’d love to push for expansions of the Blueline to Kenmore, explore bringing back the A line to Watertown, or potentially a new branch of the redline out to Watertown and beyond.
In January 2026, the Special Commission on Micromobility released their final report. What are your thoughts on these recommendations and should the legislature move forward in implementing them? If so, how?
I have not yet had an opportunity to dive deeply into their recommendations, and would look forward to working with BCU members to ensure we are protecting vulnerable users. I am excited that the report supports my vision for expanded public bike share and expanded automated traffic enforcement.
BCU’s Bills of Interest
For each bill, the question asked was: “Do you/would you support and cosponsor this bill?” The “answered Yes/No” after each bill title below is the candidate’s own selection, not part of the question.
1. An Act Expanding Truck Safety Requirements (S.2343/H.3653) — answered Yes
Yes! We need to protect vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. There have been too many tragic collusions with large trucks where residents have lost their lives.
2. An Act Relative To Traffic Regulation Using Road Safety Cameras (S.2344/H.3754) — answered Yes
This has been shown to work to increase safety and reduce reckless driving around the country. And I appreciate the thoughtful privacy protections to try and avoid disparate enforcement in communities of color.
3. An Act Expanding Community Access To Electric Bicycles (H.3451) — answered Yes
When I worked for the City of Boston, I brought electric blue bikes to the city for the first time. I also helped create our Ebike incentive program that allowed hundreds of low income residents, seniors and people with disabilities to be able to purchase Ebikes. I hope to build on this incentive model, continue expanding the blue bike system, and to make it easier to own e bikes for everyone.
4. An Act to promote safe bicycle yielding (H.3609) — answered Yes
No response
5. An Act Aligning The Commonwealth’s Transportation Plans With Its Mandates And Goals For Reducing Emissions And Vehicle Miles Traveled (S.2246/H.3726) — answered Yes
Transportation is the largest source of emissions in MA, and by electrifying the T and incentivizing folks to use public transit or other forms of low-carbon transportation, we can make a major impact on reducing carbon emissions in this sector. We need leadership in the State Senate that will take bold action alongside a pro-transit coalition. I’m running because in this moment, when the federal government has abdicated its responsibility in this space, Massachusetts needs to be able to do bigger things if we’re going to truly tackle our climate crisis.
6. An Act Expanding Access To Trails For People Of All Abilities (S.548/H.915) — answered Yes
I helped ensure that the City of Boston’s ebike incentive program specifically included people with disabilities, and I think we should always work to ensure that new infrastructure we build is designed to be accessible for everyone.
7. An Act Relative To Roadway Safety (H.3806) — answered Yes
No response
8. An Act Relative To Third Party Delivery Data Reporting (S.2355/H.3732) — answered Yes
I led the City of Boston’s effort to take on these companies and hold them accountable for how they take advantage of residents and workers. I wrote and passed a new City ordinance designed to force the big platforms to offer insurance protections for delivery workers, while trying to hold these tech companies accountable for their impact on our streets. AND we passed the most extensive data reporting requirement in the nation for these companies. In the State Senate, I will build on this work and ensure we pass a statewide version.
9. An Act Relative To Regional Ballot Initiatives (S.2009/H.3050) — answered Yes
I think regional ballot initiatives are great way to help build support and raise new revenue for public transit and safe streets improvement. I look forward to partnering with advocates to move this forward.
10. An Act To Reduce Congestion And Encourage Shared Rides (S.2253/H.1251) — answered Yes
I support giving cities and towns more tools to raise revenue to invest in safe streets infrastructure and public transportation.
11. An Act Financing Long-Term Improvements To Municipal Roads And Bridges (H.53) — answered Yes
State aid to cities and towns has fallen over the last 15 years in real terms, and it has resulted in every worsening road conditions. I support increasing state investment and supporting more direct investment into safe streets infrastructure.
12. An Act Extending The Public Records Law To The Governor And The Legislature (S.2210) — answered Yes
I am challenging a fifteen year incumbent who serves in Senate leadership who has been the architect of the broken status quo on Beacon Hill that has led to the least effective and transparent legislature in the nation. I think we need a much more transparent and more accessible state government. I am strongly in favor of making the legislature subject to public information law.
Other bills and policies
Are there any other bills or policies you would like to highlight to the BCU community?
No response