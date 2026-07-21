What do the candidates for the Suffolk and Middlesex State Senate District have to say about safe streets?

Candidate Travel & Advocacy Background

Tell us about yourself and your reasons for seeking office. Give us your 60-second elevator pitch!

I grew up in Cambridge, and I’ve spent my career fighting for progressive change . I’ve worked for side by side with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Stacey Abrams and Mayor Michelle Wu. I am running for State Senate because Massachusetts is facing a cost of living crisis, and the State Senate needs problem solvers who want to tackle these challenges head on. We’re being crushed by skyrocketing costs of housing, health insurance, and energy bills — making it harder and harder to build a life here. And we are under threat from the Trump Administration, with lawless attacks by ICE agents, efforts to destroy our universities, and programs to dismantle medical care. Yet, our state leaders aren’t stepping up to respond to these crises. We have the least effective State Legislature in the country. Year after year, good bills to lower costs for residents die in the State Senate without a vote. I am running to take on the architect of the broken status quo on Beacon Hill and fight for progressive change.

This is one of the wealthiest and most progressive places in the nation, and we should be a national model for what delivering real progress for families looks like – taking on big fights like universal childcare and building social housing at scale. The State Senate needs fighters who want to tackle this challenge head on. But right now, it’s part of the least effective state legislature in the U.S. We deserve leaders who will meet this moment with urgency, and won’t be stuck defending a status quo on Beacon Hill that’s clearly broken. As I’ve been meeting with residents across the District, it’s clear that people are fed up with a legislature that hasn’t gotten anything done to slow the rising costs of rent, health insurance premiums, energy bills, childcare, or tuition.

What is your experience biking and/or walking in your district? What barriers have you encountered? Have you ever felt unsafe or uncomfortable?

I am a member of the Blue Bikes system, and use it as my main way to bike around the district, as I live in a walkup apartment building without adequate space to store a bike indoors. Prior to running for office, I frequently utilized the Blue Bike network to commute to City Hall and around the City. While I love biking, I definitely think that much more should be done to expand safe bike networks. For example, I bike through Kenmore Square regularly to get downtown, and I feel that I have to take my life in my hands each time I bike through the area because it is so unsafe.

How do you typically get around your district? Please rank the choices with 1 being most often.

1. Walking

2. Bicycle

3. Public Transit

4. Personal Vehicle

5. Rideshare or taxi

6. Scooter or other micromobility

How do you/would you typically commute to the statehouse?

I would likely mostly bike or use the Green Line, and when the weather and timing permits walk!

How does the way you get around influence your perspective on transportation policy?

My experiences walking, biking, driving and using public transportation deeply shape my views of transportation policy. It helps me see mobility challenges that make it harder for my neighbors to get around this district, and pushes me to advocate for safer streets and to transform the MBTA into a reliable and affordable system.

How do you think about accessibility when getting around? Without naming names, do you have anyone in your life who has gone through a challenge with mobility and what was that experience like for you?

Yes! It is so important that we design our transportation system in a way that allows everyone to get around even if they have mobility challenges. In my neighborhood there are so many seniors and people with disabilities who have been cut off from good transportation as the 55 bus has been cut back by the MBTA. I have had family members who have struggled to get around in a wheelchair in this district, and faced bureaucratic runarounds from the Mass RMV to access handicap parking.

What is your track record on safe streets and cycling infrastructure? This could include bills filed, votes taken, funding secured, advocacy work, community organizing, professional experience, or other relevant involvement.

I helped expand the Blue Bike system with 100 new stations, and brought electric blue bikes to Boston and ensuring they have the lowest cost for members anywhere in the country. I helped create the Boston Bike Pass that cut in half the cost of BlueBike membership, and lowered it to $5 for income eligible residents. I helped create the City of Boston’s ebike incentive program that helped hundreds of low income residents, seniors, and people with a disability access deeply discounted ebikes. I worked on the effort to expand speed humps in Boston, and I will always use my platform to expand safe street infrastructure so everyone can get around our city safely.

Have you ever visited a place where you enjoyed getting around without a car? If so, where was it and what about that place made it feel accessible without a car?

Yes! I am so lucky to live in the Fenway which is much easier to get around without a car. In Boston and this district, I avoid driving whenever I can. The majority of my community needs are accessible by foot, bike, or transit, and I love the freedom that this brings me. I want to fight for a Massachusetts where everyone has the freedom to get around on foot, bike or transit safely and reliably.

Should cycling and pedestrian infrastructure improvements benefit all communities equitably? If so, what specific steps would you take to prioritize projects in environmental justice communities and ensure that everyone benefits from safe streets projects?

Yes! We need to make sure we are prioritizing safe street infrastructure in a way that benefits all communities equitably. I would plan on working directly with advocates and residents in environmental justice communities to ensure their voices and needs are prioritized.

BCU’s General Transit Policy Questions

In its first year, NYC’s congestion pricing program cut traffic in the zone by 11% (27 million fewer vehicles), sped up buses, reduced crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists, and raised over $550 million for transit. Would you support implementing a congestion pricing mechanism similar to NYC’s in Boston? Why or why not?

Yes! Congestion pricing would not only deliver incredible air quality benefits and reduce traffic, it would also allow us to make significant investments into public transportation. I want to help build the coalition to bring this solution to the Boston area. Congestion pricing is working well in NYC, and I think we should put that in place here. Boston isn’t an island like Manhattan is, so it may need to look a bit different, but I think we can absolutely put a congestion pricing system in place.

How would you work to ensure sustained funding of the MBTA? What expansion projects would you like to see prioritized across the system?

I think congestion pricing is one place to look for sustainable revenue, I would also look at a VMT fee, and also regional ballot initiatives to fund transit expansions. In the short term, want push the MBTA to launch 24-hour bus service to give late night workers at our hospitals and service industry access to affordable, reliable transportation. The system has the buses and the drivers to run 24-hour service today––we just need the political will to get it do. I also want to focus on finally transforming. I will work to accelerate the transformation of our commuter rail system into a true regional rail system with fast, electrified trains arriving every ten minutes or better throughout the day. I also want to work to bring transit to the grand junction rail line to expand service between Allston and Kendall Square and beyond. Long term, I’d love to push for expansions of the Blueline to Kenmore, explore bringing back the A line to Watertown, or potentially a new branch of the redline out to Watertown and beyond.

In January 2026, the Special Commission on Micromobility released their final report. What are your thoughts on these recommendations and should the legislature move forward in implementing them? If so, how?

I have not yet had an opportunity to dive deeply into their recommendations, and would look forward to working with BCU members to ensure we are protecting vulnerable users. I am excited that the report supports my vision for expanded public bike share and expanded automated traffic enforcement.

BCU’s Bills of Interest

For each bill, the question asked was: “Do you/would you support and cosponsor this bill?” The “answered Yes/No” after each bill title below is the candidate’s own selection, not part of the question.

1. An Act Expanding Truck Safety Requirements (S.2343/H.3653) — answered Yes

Yes! We need to protect vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. There have been too many tragic collusions with large trucks where residents have lost their lives.

2. An Act Relative To Traffic Regulation Using Road Safety Cameras (S.2344/H.3754) — answered Yes

This has been shown to work to increase safety and reduce reckless driving around the country. And I appreciate the thoughtful privacy protections to try and avoid disparate enforcement in communities of color.

3. An Act Expanding Community Access To Electric Bicycles (H.3451) — answered Yes

When I worked for the City of Boston, I brought electric blue bikes to the city for the first time. I also helped create our Ebike incentive program that allowed hundreds of low income residents, seniors and people with disabilities to be able to purchase Ebikes. I hope to build on this incentive model, continue expanding the blue bike system, and to make it easier to own e bikes for everyone.

4. An Act to promote safe bicycle yielding (H.3609) — answered Yes

No response

5. An Act Aligning The Commonwealth’s Transportation Plans With Its Mandates And Goals For Reducing Emissions And Vehicle Miles Traveled (S.2246/H.3726) — answered Yes

Transportation is the largest source of emissions in MA, and by electrifying the T and incentivizing folks to use public transit or other forms of low-carbon transportation, we can make a major impact on reducing carbon emissions in this sector. We need leadership in the State Senate that will take bold action alongside a pro-transit coalition. I’m running because in this moment, when the federal government has abdicated its responsibility in this space, Massachusetts needs to be able to do bigger things if we’re going to truly tackle our climate crisis.

6. An Act Expanding Access To Trails For People Of All Abilities (S.548/H.915) — answered Yes

I helped ensure that the City of Boston’s ebike incentive program specifically included people with disabilities, and I think we should always work to ensure that new infrastructure we build is designed to be accessible for everyone.

7. An Act Relative To Roadway Safety (H.3806) — answered Yes

No response

8. An Act Relative To Third Party Delivery Data Reporting (S.2355/H.3732) — answered Yes

I led the City of Boston’s effort to take on these companies and hold them accountable for how they take advantage of residents and workers. I wrote and passed a new City ordinance designed to force the big platforms to offer insurance protections for delivery workers, while trying to hold these tech companies accountable for their impact on our streets. AND we passed the most extensive data reporting requirement in the nation for these companies. In the State Senate, I will build on this work and ensure we pass a statewide version.

9. An Act Relative To Regional Ballot Initiatives (S.2009/H.3050) — answered Yes

I think regional ballot initiatives are great way to help build support and raise new revenue for public transit and safe streets improvement. I look forward to partnering with advocates to move this forward.

10. An Act To Reduce Congestion And Encourage Shared Rides (S.2253/H.1251) — answered Yes

I support giving cities and towns more tools to raise revenue to invest in safe streets infrastructure and public transportation.

11. An Act Financing Long-Term Improvements To Municipal Roads And Bridges (H.53) — answered Yes

State aid to cities and towns has fallen over the last 15 years in real terms, and it has resulted in every worsening road conditions. I support increasing state investment and supporting more direct investment into safe streets infrastructure.

12. An Act Extending The Public Records Law To The Governor And The Legislature (S.2210) — answered Yes

I am challenging a fifteen year incumbent who serves in Senate leadership who has been the architect of the broken status quo on Beacon Hill that has led to the least effective and transparent legislature in the nation. I think we need a much more transparent and more accessible state government. I am strongly in favor of making the legislature subject to public information law.

Other bills and policies

Are there any other bills or policies you would like to highlight to the BCU community?

No response