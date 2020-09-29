Speak up for protected bike lanes on Blue Hill Ave.!

In early March, Boston proposed creating dedicated bus lanes and protected bike lanes on Blue Hill Ave. Before committing to the plans though, the city needs to see that these concepts would be embraced by residents.

Tonight: Show up for a virtual meeting about Blue Hill Ave., and show the city there is overwhelming support for these plans!

Blue Hill Ave. Transportation Action Plan: Update Meeting

Wednesday, September 30

6 – 8 p.m

A BTD rendering of potential changes to Blue Hill Ave.

Both design concepts the Boston Transportation Department presented in March would create bus lanes and protected bike lanes from Grove Hall to Mattapan Square. (The main difference: One plan calls for center-running bus lanes, similar to plans for Columbus Ave.) Either would be a huge improvement.

The question now is not whether Boston supports these plans; it’s whether you support them. There has already been some pushback about lost parking (even though hundreds of parking spots would remain) and the ambitious scope of BTD’s plans is sure to invite more criticism. That’s why it’s critical that, right now, we demonstrate the desire and need for protected bike lanes on Blue Hill Ave.

If you can’t make the meeting, BTD is also holding in-person and virtual office hours over the next week (see schedule here.)