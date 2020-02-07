Sign up for our Leadership Institute and develop your organizing skills!

(Vea abajo para español)

The Boston Cyclists Union invites you to our second-annual Leadership Institute:

Saturday, March 7th & Saturday, March 14th

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1419 Tremont St (across from Roxbury Crossing T Station)

This 2-day immersive training provides the opportunity to develop and deepen relationships across neighborhoods and discuss our collective organizing strategy. It will include workshops on:

Community Organizing 101 (relational organizing, campaign steps, tactics and targets)

Building a popular and decentralized movement (by Momentum)

Infrastructure 101 (best practices and tools for designing and planning safe roads) by Vivian Ortiz, Outreach Coordinator at Safe Routes to School

How to build a diverse and inclusive member base and fight for transportation equity in a holistic way, by Angela Johnson-Rodriguez, Statewide Organizing Director at T4MA

And more!

Content builds over the 2 days so we will prioritize participants who can attend both, but if you cannot make both we still encourage you to sign up since we will likely have space. This opportunity is aimed specifically at building leadership in the BCU community from voices and perspectives that have been left out of active transportation advocacy. Half of the spots are reserved for people of color. We are also prioritizing spots for residents of East Boston, Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park and Chinatown, and especially encourage women and LGBTQIA+ people to join.

Logistics: Meals (breakfast + lunch) are provided. Childcare and interpretation to Spanish will be provided if indicated on the sign up form. Registration or communication with Eliza Parad is required prior to the start date. Participation has a sliding scale payment ($20-$75) but nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. The sign up deadline is February 18 so we can secure the necessary interpretation and childcare. The 2020 Leadership Institute will be held in the community room at 1419 Tremont St (across the street from the orange line Roxbury Crossing T station). The space is fully accessible and has parking for bikes and cars.

En español:



Queremos invitarle a participar en el segundo año del Instituto de Liderazgo de la Unión Ciclista de Boston.

Dos sábados: 7 y 14 de marzo

9:30 am – 4:00 pm

1419 Tremont St, Mission Hill (al frente de Roxbury Crossing T)

Este entrenamiento se presenta un oportunidad para construir relaciones con otras activistas y discutir nuestra colectiva estrategia de organización comunitaria. Va a incluir talleres sobre:

Organización Comunitaria 101 (organizando por relaciones interpersonales, los pasos de una campaña, tácticas y blancos)

Construyendo un movimiento popular y descentralizado por Momentum

Infraestructura de calle 101 (mejores prácticas y herramientas para diseñar calles seguras para todas) por Vivian Ortiz, Coordinadora de Participación Comunitaria de Safe Routes to School

Cómo construir una diversa e inclusiva base de miembros y luchar para la equidad de transportación de manera holística por Angela Johnson-Rodriguez, Directora de Organización Comunitaria de Transportation for Massachusetts

Y más!

El contenido del segundo día se crece del contenido del primer dia, y por lo tanto vamos a priorizar espacio para las personas que puedan asistir a los dos días. Sin embargo, si solamente se puede participar en un dia, todavia le invitamos a llenar el formulario arriba y confirmaremos su espacio. Esta oportunidad existe específicamente para construir liderazgo en nuestra comunidad por las voces que han sido excluido o ignorado en el movimiento para justica de transportación. Por eso, la mitad de los espacios son reservados para personas de color. Estamos priorizando espacios para residentes de East Boston, Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park y Chinatown e invitamos la participación en particular de mujeres y personas LGBTQIA+.

Logisticas: La comida (desayuno y almuerzo) está incluido. El cuidado de niños e interpretación a Español estarán proveídos según las necesidades indicadas en el formulario. Se requiere registración por el formulario o por Eliza Parad. El costo es según sus habilidades entre $20 y $75 y nadie será rechazada por falta de fondos. El plazo de inscribirse es el 18 de febrero para que podamos conseguir la interpretación y el cuidado de ninos apropiado.