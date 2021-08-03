Pledge to vote for a bike-friendly Boston

Local elections this year offer a golden opportunity to elect a new mayor in Boston committed to our vision for people-first streets To make that happen, we’re rallying Bostonians to do two things:

Read our voter guide — Learn where Boston’s mayoral candidates stand on bike/transportation issues. If you want to dig even deeper, check out the full questionnaire from the Vision Zero coalition here. (Responses from candidates in Cambridge and Somerville are coming soon.)

Pledge to vote! — Sign our voter pledge saying you’ll vote this fall. More signatures demonstrates our collective power and shows candidates how important biking and transportation are to voters.

Consider the pledge your way of telling the candidates: I bike, and I vote!

>> READ THE VOTER GUIDE / PLEDGE TO VOTE <<

Help us get out the vote!

We’re hosting a virtual GOTV “friendbank” on Thursday, 8/12 at 7pm.

How it works: Participants encourage their friends and families to read our voter guide and VOTE.

You need no experience to participate. We’ll train you on the spot so you can feel comfortable reaching out to people in your life and asking them to pledge to vote as well.

The time we invest now in getting pledges to vote will make our work easier for years to come!

>>RSVP TO GOTV<<