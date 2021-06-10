Let’s make biking an issue in this year’s elections

Boston’s mayoral election this fall is a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of our streets — and we want your help ensuring that people who bike vote in big numbers.

Join our next monthly Activist Group Meeting, and find out how you can get involved in our get out the vote campaign to elect bike-friendly mayoral and city council candidates in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville.

BCU Activist Group Meeting

Tuesday, June 15

7 – 8:30pm on Zoom



Email Alex for a link to join, or if you’d like to join but are unable to make it: ashames@bostoncyclistsunion.org

As part of our GOTV campaign, we’re aiming to get 5,000+ people who bike to pledge that they’ll vote. To achieve that, we’re looking for volunteers to help facilitate voter outreach events like phonebanks, friendbanks, letter writing sessions and more.

This is a great opportunity for people who’ve dipped their toes into electoral organizing to take on a leadership role, though you don’t need any prior experience to help out.

We strongly encourage people of color, immigrants, working class people, women, and LGBTQIA+ people to join our GOTV team, because unsafe roads disproportionately harm communities already impacted by other unjust systems.