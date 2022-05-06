Bike Month Membership Giveaway
Bike Month is a chance for us to connect with our members and grow our movement. Be sure to check out our exciting Bike Month 2022 programming!
It’s also an important opportunity for us to raise funds for our work. We hope you’ll consider becoming a BCU member or renewing your membership – your tax-deductible membership contribution supports our vision for a better bike network and people-first streets.
As an incentive, join or renew by May 31 and be automatically entered to win a brand new Coast beach cruiser — a $599 value! — courtesy of Priority Bicycles.