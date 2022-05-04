You’re Invited! Bike-In Movie – Wednesday, May 18

You’re Invited!

In celebration of Bike Month 2022, the Boston Cyclists Union is hosting a bike-in movie!

Bike-In Movie

6:00 – 9:30 PM

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Christian Herter Park Amphitheater

Join us at Herter Park’s newly renovated outdoor amphitheater on the banks of the Charles River in Allston/Brighton for a screening of Grecia White’s new Boston-based documentary, Women Who Bike at Night, as well as Gabriel Méndez Castaño short film, Mensajeros de Boston*. Both films will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the creators.

The film screenings will be preceded by an outdoor celebration featuring A Trike Called Funk (Boston’s own pop-up party tricycle, spinning songs to create a dance party for YOU!) and pop-up bike repair provided by REI. The event will also include a special “unveiling” of Herter Park’s new bike racks.

This is a free event. Bike convoys will be converging at Herter Park from all corners of Greater Boston (part of what makes it a “bike-in” movie!). Click the link below to learn more:

*Please note that our second film, Mensajeros de Boston, contains some colorful language that may not be appropriate for children. That screening will be begin at 9:00 PM after a brief intermission, providing folks an opportunity to depart if desired.

Questions? Contact Ryan Waldron, Events Manager.

Clockwise from top left: A Trike Called Funk dance party, a still from Women Who Bike at Night, Herter Park ampitheater, and Los Mensajeros de Boston.

Our Bike-In Movie is just one part of our Bike Month 2022 programming and advocacy opportunities. Stay tuned for more exciting activities in celebration of everything great about bikes!

Want to support the BCU putting on events like this one for the Greater Boston bike community? Consider joining or renewing your membership today – your contribution provides critical support to our organizing and advocacy work. As an incentive, join or renew by May 31 and be automatically entered to win a brand new Coast beach cruiser — a $599 value! — courtesy of Priority Bicycles. Just in time for summer, you could have the smoothest ride on the beach!

Thank You to Our Sponsors