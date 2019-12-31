Will you help us get more results like these?

Among the values articulated in our exciting new Strategic Plan is an affirmation of people power, alongside a goal of shifting more resources toward community organizing. In 2019, we began to embrace and embody these new values with intention — and we’re already seeing results.

Glacial Pace Rally & Ride

In May, we rallied almost 100 people to send a message to Mayor Walsh that the bike network must be built at a faster pace to meet the city’s GoBoston 2030 goals. The result: A 200% increase in the budget for bike infrastructure, and a statement committing to progress and investment.

Car-free Northern Ave. Bridge

In June, we organized people to share their frustrations about Boston’s plans for putting cars on a rebuilt Northern Avenue Bridge. We handed out “PEOPLE FIRST” signs that many meeting-goers held in protest. The result: This month, the city released their latest plans — for a car-free bridge they’re now calling a “people-first” option!

People-protected bike lane, Fenway and Park Drive

In July, we turned out 125+ people to spotlight the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) failure to address some of the region’s most dangerous roads for biking. The result: DCR’s leadership changed, its approach to bike safety is changing, and the agency is now finally addressing some roads with longstanding safety concerns, like the Arborway.

All year long, we worked hard organizing people to speak up for better bike infrastructure and safer, people-centered streets. YOU delivered, and in return, our municipalities are delivering.

There’s enormous opportunity for progress in 2020. So as we look ahead to the new year, will you show your commitment to change by investing in our team and our ability to organize?



Your tax-deductible, year-end donation will help us close the year in a place of power and strength. Together, we can continue to spread the joy and freedom of biking.

Ride on!

Becca Wolfson

Executive Director, Boston Cyclists Union