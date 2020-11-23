We’re raffling off fresh, local beer to enjoy with the Golden Cog Awards!

The Golden Cog Awards (next Thursday!) are a celebration of leadership and biking. So to add another celebratory note to the occasion, everyone who RSVPs will now be entered to win a complimentary beer delivery from Somerville’s Remnant Brewing!

The Golden Cog Awards

Thursday, Dec. 3rd

7:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

All you have to do to enter is RSVP to the Golden Cog Awards (it’s FREE!) by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 30. We’ll then randomly select 3 winners* to receive a special sampling of Remnant beers in time to enjoy during the awards ceremony.

Don’t worry if you already registered for the Golden Cogs: You’re already entered. If you have yet to RSVP though, take one minute to change that now and you could win a prize pack of some prized beers.



___________

One more way to win — Join our Cadence Keepers (only $500/yr or $42/month!) and you’ll automatically receive a beer delivery as a thank you from us. To become a Cadence Keeper, or to make a donation right now in any amount, use the link below.

___________

*Some restrictions apply. You must be 21+ to win, and live within the brewery’s distribution radius in Greater Boston.