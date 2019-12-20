We moved into a bigger, better office. Help us keep growing!

Our new office

After more than six years years at 375 and 385 Dudley St. in Roxbury, last month we moved into a new office that accommodates our growth and prepares us for the challenges ahead.

Our new corner office at 1419 Tremont St. in Boston is full of sunlight, space, and potential. It’s less than a block from the Southwest Corridor Path and directly across from the Roxbury Crossing Orange Line station, making us far more accessible to our members and the public. We also have more space for volunteer nights and organizing strategy meetings. On top of all that, our landlords, Mission Hill Neighborhood Housing Services, have a vision for community that we’re proud to be a part of, which includes planning to set up pop-up bike repair in the pedestrian plaza next to our building during warm weather months.

We’re excited about all the possibilities this new space affords — but need your help ensuring we maximize its potential.

As we settle into our new home, will you get us off to a strong start by donating today?

We could not have asked for a better space for our expanded team to keep growing and keep increasing our impact. As your first opportunity to get acquainted with our new digs, we’d love to see you at our office-warming on January 17th, from 5-7 p.m. (RSVP here.)

In the meantime, we hope you’ll donate today so we can hit the ground running (or should we say biking?) in 2020. Moving takes time and money, but you can help ease those burdens and show your support for our work by giving today.

Thank you, from your friends at the Bike Union.

P.S. Don’t forget: Everyone who donates by 12/31 will be automatically entered to win a brand new bike courtesy of Ace Wheelworks! (Details here.)