The Union Rider: November 2021
We did it! Protected bike lanes on Mass Ave Bridge
You spoke, and MassDOT listened: The agency is using cones to pilot protected bike lanes and a vehicle lane reduction on the Harvard Bridge (aka Mass Ave Bridge) this winter, with more robust changes expected next spring.
This is an enormous advancement for road safety, and a deeply impactful addition to the bike network. Thank you to the 2,500+ people who signed our petition, to our advocacy partners for boosting this campaign, and to MassDOT for working together with us. Read more about the changes here.
Meet our new staff!
In the past month, we added two new people to our staff:
We’re excited about all that Ryan and Malaysia bring to the BCU. Please join us in giving them a warm welcome! Learn more about our new staff members on our website here, and then join us on December 9th to meet them virtually at the Bike Union’s 10th Birthday Bash.
Boston Cyclists Union 10th Birthday Bash
Thursday, December 9
7:30pm on Zoom
The BCU 10th Birthday Bash has everything:
- An inspiring video retrospective
- The Golden Cog Awards
- A silent auction with $3,000+ in prizes
Join us virtually on December 9th to celebrate 10 years of the BCU, and gear up for our next decade!
Chain of Events
- Saturday, December 4 I 12 noon — Cambridge Bike Safety’s North Mass Ave Opening Day Celebration
- Monday, December 6 I 6:00pm — LivableStreets Alliance 10-in-1 Street Talk
- Thursday, December 9 | 7:30pm — BCU 10th Birthday Bash
What We’re Reading
- Bikers celebrate new lane layout on Mass. Ave. bridge (Boston Globe)
- Why Many Police Traffic Stops Turn Deadly (New York Times)Part of a series on problems with using police to enforce traffic laws. Highly recommended to better understand why we advocate for removing policing from Vision Zero.
- Boston Mayor Wu signs fossil fuel divestment ordinance (WCVB)
- Michelle Wu Can Be America’s First Actual Honest-to-Goodness Climate Mayor (Curbed)
- Wu pushes for more fare-free bus lines (Bay State Banner)
- Road-safety advocates push Massachusetts lawmakers to pass road safety bills as fatalities pile up (Boston Herald)
Job Listings
- Corridor Planner, City of Boston, to lead a community process for revitalization of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road. Full time, $60,000-$90,000 annual salary
- Junior Bike Mechanic (Zoomo)
- Active Living Program Manager, Boston Public Health Commission. Full time, $63,000-68,000 annual salary. Apply by December 3.