URGENT: Speak up for protected bike lanes on Highland Ave!

By Bike Union Staff | January 12, 2021

Somerville is finalizing plans for a major road reconstruction project in Spring Hill. Unfortunately, the latest draft design shows a glaring gap: There are no protected bike lanes, only sharrows, planned for Highland Ave.

Don’t let this one-in-a-generation opportunity slip away. Speak up today, and tell Somerville that its residents want protected bike lanes on Highland Ave!

Here’s what you can do:

Current conditions on Highland Ave. 

Background

The Spring Hill Sewer Separation Project will renovate several streets around Spring Hill. As part of that process, Somerville will also make infrastructure improvements for people walking, biking and taking transit. 

Somerville’s own goals, from SomerVision to Vision Zero encourage reducing our reliance on private cars, and encouraging active, low-carbon mobility, like bicycling. The current design — continuing to ask people to bike on Highland Ave. in a shared lane with approximately 13,000 cars per day — will not encourage additional bicycling and is at odds with the city’s own plans.

This is a once-in-a generation chance, and we have to do everything we can to change the current plan for Highland Ave.

