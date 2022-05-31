Union Rider: May 2022

Pride Ride 2022

Join the Boston Cyclists Union on a queer-organized and queer-led group bike ride celebrating all the fabulousness of being a queer person on a bicycle! Get more info and sign up here!

This event is a fundraiser for Trans Resistance MA. If it is accessible to you we encourage you to donate at this link to support their work.

BCU Bluebikes pass program

Our $5 Bluebikes passes are back! This year we have almost 300 passes to distribute to folks who qualify within the income guidelines. We continue to run this program to make biking more accessible to more people across the region. Please help us share this program to your networks if you know people who might benefit!

Join our Team!

The Boston Cyclists Union is currently hiring two positions:

Communications Coordinator – This role is responsible for managing content creation for the Boston Cyclists Union related to policy and campaigns, fundraising, and member engagement. The position is a full-time, salaried position.

Bike Repair Coordinator – This role will work as a team with another repair coordinator to run our summer bike repair program, Bike to Market. The ideal candidate has some experience working as a mechanic or advanced home repair skills, as well as experience managing volunteers and programs. This is a seasonal position.

Click here to learn more about current openings

Bike Month has been an incredible chance for us to connect with our members and grow our movement! We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to celebrate the joy of biking with you all this month.

From our Mattapan “Tour de Farms,” to our Bos/treal Team Fundraiser, to our Bike-In Movie, to the City of Boston’s Bike to Work Day Festival, we’ve loved being in community with you. Photo credits: top left and middle left, Nathan Klima; top right, center, and bottom left, Yvette Philip; bottom middle, Deborah Holt

Bike Month is also an important opportunity for us to raise funds for our work. We hope that you’ll consider donating in support of our vision for a better bike network and people-first streets.

Just in time for summer, you‘ll have the smoothest ride on the beach!

As an added incentive, join, renew, or donate by May 31 and be automatically entered to win a brand new Coast beach cruiser – a $599 value! – courtesy of Priority Bicycles. Click here to GIVE TODAY.



Other Jobs

DCR Regional Planner III, Trails and Greenways Planner

NACTO Walkshop Coordinator

Chain of events

Thursday, June 2 I 6:00 – 8:00 PM – Final City of Boston Budget Hearing. This hearing is open for virtual public testimony on any topic. Learn more here.

Thursday, June 2 I 6:00 PM – Public Meeting about MBTA Bus Network Redesign – Boston. Register for the meeting, or view more information on the event page.

Thursday, June 2 I 6:30 PM – Mystic Ave & McGrath Highway Intersection improvements meeting. Learn more and register for the virtual meeting here.

June 6, 5:30pm: Cambridge City Council meeting, to include a vote on the future of Memorial Drive closure

Sunday, June 5 I 9:00 AM- 1:00 PM – Kittie Knox Ride with MassBike. Learn more and register here.

Saturday, June 11 I 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Boston Cyclists Union Pride Ride

Monday, June 13 I 6:00 PM – BCU Development Committee Meeting; interested in getting involved? Contact Ryan Waldron, Events Manager

Wednesday, June 15 I 6:30PM – Public Meeting for the State Street Reconstruction Project with the City of Boston. Register at bit.ly/State-June15

Thursday, Jun 16 I 2:30-6:30 PM – First Bike to Market of the 2022 season! Thursdays we are at the Dudley Town Common market. See the full schedule here.

Tuesday, June 21 I 7:00 – 8:30 PM – BCU Activist Group Meeting (on Zoom)

Saturday, June 25 I 12 – 4 PM – BCU Free bike repair at Savor the Square, Nubian Square