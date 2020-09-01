Union Rider: August 2020

Boston to make downtown bike lanes permanent, expand Healthy Streets

The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) announced during an August 20th City Council Healthy Streets hearing that new pop-up bike lanes downtown will become permanent, completing a nearly decade-old vision for a network of protected bike lanes around Boston Common and the Public Garden. BTD previously indicated the pop-up bike lanes wouldn’t even last until winter, let alone stay for good. In addition to this change, BTD also announced new components of #HealthyStreetsBos, including pop-up bike lanes planned for American Legion Highway.

These changes are the result of our collective effort!

While these are positive developments, other recommendations we made to BTD have still gone unmet. Take 5 minutes today to tell BTD you support our recommendations.

New BCU Board President + Board Members

In late July, the BCU Board voted to name Angela Johnson-Rodriguez as the board’s new president, replacing Steven Bercu, who had served in that role since 2014. Please join us in welcoming Angela into her new role! We encourage you to read statements from both Angela and Steve about the transition and the Bike Union’s future here.

This summer, we also added four new members to our board of directors. Please join us in giving them a warm welcome as well! To learn more about the new board members and the entire board, head here.

Boston Bike Stories: COVID + Healthy Streets

This month, we debuted a new installment in our Boston Bike Story project focusing on Healthy Streets. We’d love to hear from you about how you’re getting around during the pandemic, how you’re using the new bike lanes, and more. Your stories will help us make the case for safer streets safe right now.

September is Bike Month!

Stay tuned for an email in the next week kicking off Bike Month. While the pandemic has put a damper on in-person activities, we’ve got some fun ideas to keep you engaged while still social distancing.

On a similar note, we’ll soon share more details about how we plan to hold our first-ever virtual Biketoberfest and Golden Cog Awards this October. Save the date now: Thursday October 22nd.

Melnea Cass + Environmental Justice

Several people have reached out recently to ask about our stance on Boston’s plans for overhauling Melnea Cass Boulevard. As you may have read, many Roxbury residents and environmental advocates oppose the city’s plans because they involve removing more than 100 mature trees. We share those concerns. So although the BCU has for years been supportive of the city’s goal to improve biking and walking on Melnea Cass, we don’t believe the current plan is the best one. Read our full statement here.

Chain of events

In addition to our regular Bike to Market schedule, in September we’ll host three additional pop-up community repair events. If we come to your community, come say hi!

For more Bike Month events, check out the Bay State Bike Month 2020 calendar here.



