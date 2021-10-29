The Union Rider: October 2021

I Bike, I Vote

Election Day is Tuesday, 11/2.

Early voting is open in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. During early voting, you can cast a ballot at a select number of polling locations across the city.



Voter guides — The MA Vision Zero Coalition has guides compiling responses from candidates in Boston/Cambridge/Somerville about where they stand on transportation and housing issues.



The MA Vision Zero Coalition has guides compiling responses from candidates in Boston/Cambridge/Somerville about where they stand on transportation and housing issues. BCU endorses* Ballot Question 1 — Question 1 would create a more democratic budgeting process. It would reform the city charter to give city councilors more power to amend budget proposals from the mayor, and it would require Boston to start “participatory budgeting,” a process through which residents could propose and vote on parts of the budget. Learn more here.

*As a 501c3 the BCU cannot endorse candidates, but it can endorse ballot initiatives.

Petition: Protected bike lanes on the Mass Ave Bridge

More than 2,100 people have signed our petition calling on the state to reduce driving lanes on the Mass Ave Bridge to slow down speeding drivers, and to use the newfound space to create protected bike lanes. That’s a tremendous show of support—and the state is listening!

Before the petition closes on Monday 11/1, take these two actions:

Sign the petition



Share the petition with 3 friends, and tell them why you hope they’ll add their names too

We’re asking for immediate safety improvements, followed by a longer-term redesign that further improves safety for people biking and prioritizes buses. Learn more and sign the petition here.

Two ways to support safety improvements on Arborway

DCR will soon present proposals for permanent changes to the Arborway, between Jamaica Pond and Forest Hills. To keep the conversation focused on safety and accessibility, rather than vehicle throughput, we’re seeking stories from people who live and bike in the area.

Have you ever felt unsafe while traveling on the Arborway? How would your experience change with safe pedestrian crossings and bike lanes, or with a bike path physically separated from cars? Let us know at the link below!

CLICK HERE: Share your Arborway story

A screenshot of the project area

Arborway outreach

We’ll be hitting the phones and streets once the next public meeting date is announced. Contact Eliza if you’re interested in helping with outreach for the Arborway.

Save the date: BCU’s 10th Birthday Bash

The BCU turns 10 years old in December! Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 9, and then RSVP below. We’ll share more info soon.

