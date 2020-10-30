The Union Rider: October 2020

Before getting to the newsletter, we wanted to remind you to vote if you haven’t yet done so. One of our core beliefs is that everyone should have a say in shaping the world around them, so although we can’t tell you how to vote, we can’t say this loudly enough: VOTE!

New permanent bike lanes downtown. Flex posts are coming soon.

(Images: John Adams; Adam Castiglioni)﻿

New protected bike lanes!

It’s happening: In recent days, Boston began striping new permanent, protected bike lanes downtown, fulfilling a nearly decade-old vision for a bike network encircling Boston Common and Public Garden. New paint is also down on Cummins and American Legion Highways, and flex posts are coming to all three areas in November (exact dates TBD).

This incredible progress is a testament to our organizing might, and an encouraging sign of what we can achieve next.

New paint along American Legion Highway, which will soon get flexposts

(Image: StreetsblogMass)

Advancing Boston’s bike network through ‘Healthy Streets’

We’re thrilled to announce the formation of a joint campaign between the BCU, LivableStreets Alliance and Bikes Not Bombs aimed at rapidly advancing bike, bus and pedestrian projects in response to the COVID pandemic. Our organizing on this issue has already emboldened Boston to add new permanent bike lanes — a step almost no other U.S. city has matched — and this collaboration will only increase our ability to get results.

Get Involved!

We’re forming two new campaign teams, one around Egleston Square and one for Warren St/Malcolm X Blvd. For each team, we’re seeking volunteers who live in those neighborhoods to get involved with organizing and outreach to ensure the areas are improved for people on bikes. We also have a limited number of stipended positions available as well.

RSVP to the Golden Cog Awards

The Golden Cog Awards recognize outstanding leadership that promotes biking in Boston. Please join us on December 3rd as we honor this year’s winners!

Usually held during Biketoberfest, the Golden Cogs will be held in a new virtual format this year while retaining the fun of the in-person event. This event is FREE and open to everyone.

New to the BCU?

We’re hosting an orientation for anyone who recently learned about the BCU and/or wants to learn more about our history and work. REGISTER HERE

You don’t need to be a member to attend, though with our new pay-what-you-can membership there’s never been a better time to join or renew.

Bike to Market 2020 Recep

Despite the unique challenges this year posed to Bike to Market, our free bike repair program, we are proud to say we still topped our goal by fixing more than 500 bikes this summer! We’ll share more details soon. In the meantime, please join us in thanking our incredible Bike to Market volunteers, and then follow the link below to see what they had to say about their experiences this summer.READ: BIKE TO MARKET VOLUNTEERS

ON THE 2020 SEASON

“Working with Bike to Market has been a way for me to connect with my community, especially at a time when we’re all keeping more distance from each other than usual. I love taking the time to talk to anyone that comes by the booth, whether they need help with their bike repairs, or are just curious to see what the BCU is up to in their neighborhood.

Cambridge installed new protected bike lanes in Harvard Sq.

this month following a fatal bike crash over the summer (Image: StreetsblogMass)﻿

Updates from around the state

Some notable news from the past month around Greater Boston:

The Cambridge City Council voted to fast-track the city’s bike network. The timeline calls for 22.6 miles of new protected bike lanes by 2026. (Read more)



Somerville also this month announced plans for new bike lanes, as well as new bus lanes. (Read more)



At the state level, we joined a coalition of dozens of advocates representing labor, business, transportation and the environment calling on lawmakers to save the T from disastrous budget cuts. (Read more)

