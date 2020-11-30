The Union Rider: November 2020

With the holiday season underway, we want to take a moment to wish you well, and say thank you for supporting the Boston Cyclists Union. After all the challenges this year has posed, we hope you get some time to relax and be with the ones you love, if only virtually, to celebrate during this season of gratitude and giving.

Flex posts are here!

Boston’s newest bike lanes got a big upgrade over the last few weeks in the form of paint and flex posts. What began this summer as pilot projects in the city’s “Healthy Streets” initiative are now permanent parts of Boston’s bike network!

All told, Boston has added 6.5 miles of protected bike lanes this year, a remarkable increase from the 1+ miles added the year before.

Show Boston you support the new bike lanes!

Boston has made it clear that the public response to the new bike lanes will determine how rapidly the city moves ahead with other bike projects. If you like the new bike lanes and want to see more of them, let Boston know now!

To show your support:

Use the link below to send feedback to the city

Select “bike lanes” or “Cummins Highway Trial” from the drop dowm

Share a personal note about why you like the new bike lanes

RSVP to the Golden Cog Awards

The Golden Cog Awards are THIS THURSDAY. Don’t forget to RSVP!

At the event, you’ll get to congratulate our honorees, hear from some VERY special guests (stay tuned for an announcement Wednesday!) and join with the BCU community to celebrate the year in biking.

Registration is free — and if you RSVP by midnight* tonight you’ll be entered in a raffle to win a fresh beer delivery from Somerville’s Remnant Brewing to enjoy during the event!

*Technically 11:59 p.m. Monday, 11/30

