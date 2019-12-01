The Union Rider: November 2019

Gov. Baker at the ‘hands-free’ bill-signing ceremony

A victory for road safety at the State House

On Monday, Gov. Baker signed a law banning the handheld use of cellphones while tdriving. This “hands-free” bill was one of our top legislative priorities this year. Thank you to everyone who joined us at the State House for World Day of Remembrance on Nov. 17 (photos from that event are available here) or who contacted lawmakers and asked them to act. Your advocacy made a difference!

We’re working with the Massachusetts Vision Zero coalition to advance other key road safety bills — and you can help make those efforts successful, too.

Speak up for a safer Arborway!

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is restarting a project to improve the Arborway. After 25 years of disjointed planning processes with no significant progress on the ground, we need your help in holding the agency accountable to finally making meaningful changes. You can submit feedback to DCR here, or join our campaign team for this project by contacting Eliza.

Give the gift of a better bike network this #GivingTuesday!

Giving Tuesday is next week. Can we count on you to help us achieve our vision of a more bike-friendly Boston? Held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday is an international day of charity intended to counter consumerism during the holiday season. You can donate anytime from now through next Tuesday and we’ll count it toward our #GivingTuesday goal. And as an added bonus, all donations from now until the end of the year automatically enter you to win a new bike courtesy of Ace Wheelworks!

We moved — come celebrate in our new space!

After spending the last several years on Dudley St. in Roxbury, we’ve moved offices! We’re still in the same general area, but in a new space that accommodates our recent growth and prepares us for the future. We’re thrilled to be renting a beautiful new storefront from Mission Hill Neighborhood Housing Services at 1419 Tremont St. in Mission Hill, half a block off of the Southwest Corridor Path and across from the Roxbury Crossing T Station.

Save the date: We’ll hold an office-warming party early in the new year: Friday, January 17th || 5 – 7:00 p.m.

Your feedback matters in shaping our streets. You can find a complete list of active surveys/petitions here, and you can take action on specific projects by following the links below.

The Bike Union is hiring!

We’re looking for an Events & Membership Coordinator. Do you want to help grow our base and build Boston’s bike community? Then join our team! You can find a full job description and application info here.

A new discount for Bike Union members: Skin to Soul

Skin to Soul offers massage, myofascial release, and energy work to alleviate symptoms from stress and injury — and now BCU members can enjoy 20% off the price of their visits! For a full list of local businesses offering discounts to BCU members, head here.

Job postings

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) is hiring a Transportation Planner who will, among other things, oversee a regional bicycle share effort. Apply here.

Chain of events

