The Union Rider: May 2021

We had a blast engaging with so many of you throughout Bike Month! As a quick recap, in May the BCU and our local chapters:

Held free pop-up bike repair events in Nubian Sq. and West Roxbury

Rallied and rode with 150 people at our Build Back Bikeable event (see photos here)

Worked with residents to lead family-friendly bike rides in JP and Dorchester, including one in coordination with Boston Little Saigon

…and more!

Thank you all for another inspiring Bike Month! If you’re feeling similarly inspired, we hope you’ll consider a donation to the BCU. Or, consider a recurring donation to sustain our momentum month after month!

DONATE

May Advocacy Updates

In addition to all that Bike Month activity, May was also a productive campaign month for us. Among the highlights, we:

Released a joint report card with the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition on Boston’s progress toward eliminating traffic deaths, and briefed the City Council on its contents. Read the report here



Delivered a petition with 1,500 signatures in support of our Boston Bike Budget proposal, and testified about it during a City Council hearing on the streets budget



Advocated in support of the Defund Bos Cops campaign, which calls for a 30% reduction in Boston’s police budget, and to transfer that funding to resident-led safety and wellness programing

New BCU Board President, VP and board members

This month, Katie Theodoros became the new president of the BCU’s board of directors, replacing Angela Johnson-Rodriguez, who left Boston to begin a doctorate program. In tandem, Peter Cheung became the new board vice president, filling Katie’s old role. Please welcome them into their new roles!

In addition, we welcomed three new board members: Leandrew Belnavis, Tiffany Cogell, and our first youth board member, Joseph Pires! We’ll give them a proper introduction soon. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, for more on the transition, read a welcome letter from Katie below.

READ MORE

Bos/treal: Last call to sign up!

There are still a couple spots remaining on our annual bike tour and fundraiser, Bos/treal. This year, riders will cover 300 miles in 4 days (about 70 miles/day) before spending two days relaxing on the shores of Lake Champlain in Vermont.

This is a fully supported ride taking place from Aug 14-19.

For more information about Bos/treal, head here. Or, sign up below.

SIGN UP TO RIDE

Now hiring: Bike Mechanic/Repair Program Coordinator

We’re looking for someone to lead our free summer bike repair program, Bike to Market. This role involves a mix of mechanic work and managing events/volunteers, and runs from June (start flexible) through September.

LEARN MORE + APPLY

Volunteer opportunity: Cycling Without Age

2Life Communities is seeking volunteers for a program to get older folks around by bike (technically a tri-wheeled rickshaw.)

Interested? Apply below.

VOLUNTEER

More job opportunities

Mechanic (part-time or full-time) , Bikes Not Bombs/Boston Cyclists Union joint position. Learn more + apply here.



, Bikes Not Bombs/Boston Cyclists Union joint position. Learn more + apply here. The Bicycle Riding School in Somerville is seeking paid instructors. Learn more and get in touch here.

Chain of Events

What we’re reading