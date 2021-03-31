The Union Rider: March 2021

Sign the petition:

Boston Bike Budget

All Bostonians deserve access to a network of connected, protected bike lanes — but Boston is not meeting its commitment to that goal. We’re calling on Boston to commit to adding 10 miles of protected bike lanes in the next year, and another 10 the year after.

We need progress on the ground in every neighborhood so Bostonians across the city can comfortably bike.

Help us collect petition signatures!

We want to collect as many signatures as possible for this petition, especially from people who are interested in biking but won’t ride until they can get around on a network of low-stress bike lanes. To get involved, join us on April 5 from 5-6 p.m. for a virtual training about how to help us collect signatures. You can also get involved in this effort by joining your local BCU chapter, or attending our monthly Activist Group meeting.

Recap: Contraflow bike lane webinar

A full recording of our webinar this month about contraflow bike lanes and how they can be used to make biking better around Boston is now available here. Some attendees asked for links to the data/maps showing job access with and without contraflow lanes; you can read that report by Theja Putta, a Toole Design Group analyst and one of our guest speakers, here.

Hiring + seeking volunteers

for Bike to Market

We’re hiring! The Bike to Market Coordinator/Lead Mechanic manages Bike to Market events, conducts community outreach to raise awareness about the BCU, supervises another staff mechanic and all volunteer mechanics, and performs administrative tasks such as inventory management and ordering parts. This position is part time and seasonal, ideally from late May until the end of September.

We’re also looking for volunteers with basic to advanced bike repair skills who can help with events on Saturdays and weekday afternoons. Volunteer opportunities begin in April and run until the end of September. Email Eliza at eparad@bostoncyclistsunion.org if you are interested in volunteering this season!

Join our Board of Directors!

The Boston Cyclists Union is seeking new members for its Board of Directors! Our Board works with staff to guide the organization’s strategic planning and direction and is crucial to the organization’s success. We strongly encourage people of color, immigrants, working class people, women, and LGBTQIA+ people to apply, because unsafe roads disproportionately harm communities already impacted by other unjust systems.

…or join a BCU Committee!

Volunteering with a BCU Committee is an excellent opportunity to propel and shape our work, gain leadership experience, and develop your skills in event planning, marketing, finance, nonprofit management and more. Also, our committees are a great way to get more involved if you’re curious about eventually joining our board! Committees include: Governance, Development, and Finance & Operations.

On Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m., we’re hosting an Open House where we’ll share info on each committee, and take any questions you have. This is purely a learning session — there’s no pressure to join a committee just by attending.

Important nuance in traffic safety legislation

This Streetsblog article lays out precisely why we’re supporting one road safety bill over another near-identical version at the State House. Current law requires a red rear light OR reflector. The version we oppose would require riders to now have BOTH.

The current rules are rarely enforced, providing no reason to believe changing the law will change behavior. Intead, the change to the law has real potential to be selectively used, driven by implicit or explicit bias, against Black people and other people of color. As these proposed bills move through the legislative process, we’ll share more opportunities to get involved.

More Opportunities to Take Action

More Job Opportunities

The City of Cambridge is hiring two Street Design Project Managers to oversee bike projects required under the Cambridge Cycling Safety Ordinance. Cambridge’s Community Development Department is also hiring for two important transportation jobs. Apply if you’re interested, or help spread the word to fill all these positions with great candidates!

