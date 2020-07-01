The Union Rider: June 2020

The planned bike network expansion (in black) in Boston’s Healthy Streets plan﻿

COVID Streets Plans

Boston, Cambridge and Somerville have all released plans for adapting streets and sidewalks in response to the pandemic. Learn more about each plan here:

We are frustrated that after announcing plans in late May for a bike network expansion, Boston has yet to show results on the ground. We are also concerned about the lack of consideration for equity and investment in neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic. Along with LivableStreets, WalkBoston and MassBike, we delivered to city officials these recommendations for the next phases of Boston’s Healthy Streets plan, which must expand into neighborhoods outside of the downtown core. As cities around the world continue to move quickly to adapt to the pandemic, Boston is falling behind and missing a critical opportunity — and responsibility — to act. We will follow up soon with more information about how you can help get the city to take bolder, swifter action.

Outside of Boston, in June we also joined the full Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition in providing general guidelines for cities statewide on how to adapt to the pandemic. Read those recommendations here.

Volunteer Opportunity: Bike to Market

On June 18th, our free bike repair program, Bike to Market, kicked off its 11th season! Thanks to a generous grant from the Charles River Wheelers, we’re prepared to hold a full schedule of events in the 2020 season. We’ll be fixing bikes weekly at four markets: East Boston, Dudley Town Common, Roxbury Crossing, and Mattapan.

For a complete Bike to Market schedule, check out our calendar here.

We’re also always looking for more volunteers to fix bikes and promote our organizing work at Bike to Market events. To get involved, fill out this interest form and we’ll follow up with you.VOLUNTEER FOR BIKE TO MARKET

Discounted BlueBikes passes

In June, we launched a new program to provide annual Bluebikes passes for only $5 to Bostonians with limited incomes. To learn more about the program and apply, head here. We encourage you to share this information with anyone you know who may be interested in signing up!

The City of Boston is also providing its own discounted Bluebikes passes to essential workers amid the pandemic. For more information and to apply, head here.

Boston Bike Story: Genesis

“If bike lanes ran through the city, like they do in the BU area, my anxiety of being on the road would definitely be cut in half.” — Genesis

______

This story is part of our Boston Bike Stories project, which aims to humanize people who bike and challenge the perception of what it means to be a “cyclist” by spotlighting the diverse backgrounds and experiences of people who bike.

What We’re Reading

Why We Must Talk About Race When We Talk About Bikes (Bicycling Magazine)

‘Safe Streets’ Are Not Safe for Black Lives (CityLab)

How to End Anti-Blackness in Cities (Curbed)

His Upham’s Corner Bike Shop Was Looted. Now He’s Donating Part Of The Money He’s Received To Bail Funds (WBUR)

Boston needs to adopt a planning equity standard (Boston Globe)

Mansplaining the city (Curbed)

The Smartest Boy Urbanist in the Room (Lisa Schweitzer)

Hey Bike Industry: It’s Time to Commit to Diversity (Bicycling Magazine)

Chain of events



Bike to Market: East Boston — 7/1

(every Wednesday through 8/26)



(every Wednesday through 8/26) Bike to Market: Dudley Town Common — 7/2

(every Thursday through 8/27)



(every Thursday through 8/27) Bike to Market: Roxbury Crossing — 7/3

(every Friday through 9/25)



(every Friday through 9/25) Bike to Market: Mattapan — 7/11

(every other Saturday through 8/22)



(every other Saturday through 8/22) Boston Cyclists Union Activist Group Meeting — 7/21, 6 – 7:30p.m.

We will conduct this meeting remotely via Zoom. Email Becca at bwolfson@bostoncyclistsunion.org if you would like to get notifications and details about Activist Group meetings.

Full chain of events here.