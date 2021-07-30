The Union Rider: July 2021

Where local candidates stand on bike issues

As a member of the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition, we once again produced a candidate questionnaire this election cycle to help voters understand where candidates stand on transportation issues. Responses from Boston’s mayoral and city council candidates are now live, and ones for Somerville and Cambridge are coming soon.

READ THE RESPONSES

Help us get out the vote!

We’re hosting a virtual GOTV “friendbank” on Thursday, 8/12 at 7pm.



How it works: Participants encourage their friends and families to read our voter guide and VOTE. You need no experience to participate. We’ll train you on the spot so you can feel comfortable talking to people in your life about why biking should be important to Boston’s Mayoral candidates.

RSVP TO GOTV

MassDOT bike survey

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting a statewide survey to learn more about bike ridership and the pandemic’s impact on it. The survey takes just 5 minutes to complete, and will inform state policy toward biking.

TAKE THE SURVEY

Updated job posting: Events Manager

The BCU is seeking an Events Manager to plan and lead major fundraisers (Biketoberfest, Bos/treal) and community-building events, like Winter Biker Breakfasts, social rides, and more. This is a revised job listing with increased responsibilities and pay. (The previous listing was for an events coordinator.) This is a full-time position with benefits and a starting salary between $50,000-55,000.

LEARN MORE + APPLY

Send off this year’s Bos/treal riders and raise funds for the BCU with a pizza party and prizes at Flatbread in Somerville! Flatbread is generously donating a portion of all pizza sales from 4-9pm to help riders reach their fundraising goals. Riders will also have sweet raffle prizes up for grabs, with proceeds likewise going toward their fundraising.

This is a public event. Invite your friends! More attendees means more money for better biking in Boston!

RSVP

Meet Boston’s Bike Mayor: Vivian Ortiz

Last December, we announced Vivian Ortiz as Bike Mayor of Boston. This week, the international organization that administers the program, BYCS, officially introduced Vivian with a message from the Bike Mayor herself.

Head here to read about what Vivian will be working on in this role.

Congratulations, Vivian!

The 20th anniversary Bicycle Film Festival comes to Boston Aug. 6-15, in a virtual format. BFF shorts are chosen to appeal to a wide audience, from film conoseirus to avid cyclists and everyone in between. This year’s films cover subjects including:

Two women who bring a town together around mountain biking and their pizza shop

A bird’s-eye view of a BLM bicycle protest ride from New York to DC

New York City through the lens of female bike messengers

…and much more.

GET TICKETS

Chain of Events

What we’re reading