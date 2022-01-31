The Union Rider: January 2022

Speak up for a safer Arborway

More than 200 people attended a virtual meeting this month about the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) plans to redesign the Arborway between Jamaica Pond and Forest Hills. It was great to see so many BCU supporters in the Zoom room! There are two more opportunities to shape the final designs of the Arborway before a February 10 deadline:

Take the DCR’s survey about the project Submit comments on the DCR website. We have summarized some key points to include in your comments, based on discussions with residents and other active transportation advocacy organizations.

Bos/treal 2022: Sign up to ride!

Bos/treal is a weeklong bike trip and fundraiser from Boston to Vermont’s Hero Islands. It’s a gateway to biking longer distances, a leadership pipeline for bike advocacy, and a major source of support for the BCU’s work to make biking better in Boston. Most importantly: It’s an incredible bike adventure! Bos/treal 2021

This year’s ride will take place from Saturday, May 28 — Thursday, June 2. We’re hosting two virtual info sessions about the ride: RSVP for 2/2 RSVP for 2/9

Registration will open on February 2 at the top of this page.

Read our report on bike parking in Boston

Boston has about 1,500 municipal bike racks, compared to more than 100,000 parking spaces and 94,000 free residential parking permits. That’s one of several key findings in our newly released report, “The Untapped Potential of Bike Parking in Boston,” which looks at current conditions and provides recommendations for improvement. READ THE REPORT

Friday, February 11 is an international celebration of biking to work (or anywhere else) in the winter. We’ll be marking the occasion by offering free coffee and breakfast pastries to cyclists at the Fanny Appleton Footbridge (junction of Charles Street and the Longfellow Bridge). Find us there from 7:30 – 9:30 AM. LEARN MORE Warm up your commute with

FREE coffee & pastries!

Virtual Workshop: Policing & Transportation

On February 24, we’ll hold a virtual workshop exploring the history and current state of policing in transportation. We’ll also discuss why the BCU is engaged in the local campaign to Defund the Police, and how we can re-imagine street safety without a dependence on policing. This workshop is directed to people who are engaged in transportation advocacy with the BCU or allied organizations, or who are considering getting involved. All are welcome. This workshop is free.

So long, Jon

After almost 4 years on staff at the BCU, Jon Terbush is moving on. Jon has had a huge impact behind the scenes: managing communications, leading fundraising and coordinating events like Bos/treal. While we’re sad to see him go, we’re excited for Jon in his role as Executive Director of Salida Mountain Trails out in Colorado, where he has lived since 2019. Boston is a better city because of the BCU, and I’m proud of my time building the organization into the powerhouse it is today. I can’t wait to visit and ride all the new bike lanes I know will be coming, thanks to the BCU’s organizing, in the years ahead. Jon Jon’s last day with the BCU was January 28. You can reach him at jonathan.terbush@gmail.com.

Chain of Events

What We’re Reading

DCR Announces Scaled-Back Memorial Drive Road Diet for 2024 (StreetsblogMASS)

Cities Want Ebikes to Stay in Their Lane—but Which One? (Wired)

BCU Director of Organizing on Boston Public Radio, January 21 (GBH)

Job Listings