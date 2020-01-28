The Union Rider: January 2020

Executive Director Becca Wolfson’s Sabbatical

As we announced last week at our office-warming, Executive Director Becca Wolfson will be going on leave for the next four months to finish the coursework to complete her Masters in Urban Policy & Planning. Becca has overseen the BCU’s incredible growth and development since 2015, and we know she will return this summer even more dedicated to advancing our mission. In the meantime, we are thrilled to hand the reins to Director of Organizing (and soon-to-be Acting Executive Director) Eliza Parad. Please join us in wishing Becca well in her studies, and in welcoming Eliza to her new role!

Develop Community Organizing Skills in our Leadership Institute

Registration is now open for our second-annual Leadership Institute, which provides immersive training around community organizing and bike advocacy. Half the spots are reserved for people of color from neighborhoods where BCU is committed to building more leadership (Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston and Hyde Park). We encourage people involved in local bike groups and those active or looking to be active in BCU’s organizing campaigns to sign up. This two-day course covers basics of community organizing, best practices for transportation planning, tools for building a diverse and inclusive member base, and more. With questions please email Eliza at eparad@bostoncyclistsunion.org.

Dates: Saturday March 7 and Saturday March 14, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 1419 Tremont St., community room (across from the Roxbury Crossing T station.)

Cost/Logistics: Childcare, meals and interpretation to Spanish provided with a sliding scale payment ($20-$75).

Registration Deadline: February 18.

A Win for Street Safety in Gov. Baker’s Budget

Tucked in Gov. Baker’s budget proposal, released Wednesday, is a provision to transfer control of four key arterial roadways from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT.) The roads — Morrissey Boulevard, Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road, and Day Boulevard — are among the most dangerous in Boston, yet DCR lacks the resources to effectively re-design and manage them. We’ve advocated for DCR ceding control of some major roadways for this very reason (it was the focus of our people-protected bike lane protest last summer) and so are pleased to see Baker pursuing this plan. Although there are some reservations about removing parkland from the parks department’s purview, we believe MassDOT will be much better equipped to improve safety conditions in a timely way, add or improve physically separated bike lanes and still maintain the character of the adjoining public land.

Sign up for Bos/treal!

Spots are filling up fast for our fundraising and activist training ride, Bos/treal. Now in its 5th year, this fully supported bike tour departs Sat. May 23 and returns (via bus) Sat. May 30. Participants commit to raising at least $1,800 for the Bike Union, which includes a $100 deposit to secure a spot and also covers nearly all food, lodging and travel expenses. We also offer 2 scholarships (more below) to reduce the fundraising target and make the ride more accessible. Are you ready for the adventure of a lifetime? Sign up below!

Info Sessions: If you’d like to learn more before committing to the ride, join us for our final info session or email us with questions.

“Everybody Rides” Bostreal Scholarship

We want Bos/treal to be accessible to everyone, but we also understand that fundraising, obtaining the right gear, and training for the ride may be barriers to participating. That’s why we’ll award two needs-based scholarships, which reduce the fundraising minimum to $250 and the rider deposit to $25. (Scholarships don’t entirely eliminate the fundraising portion of Bos/treal because we still want all participants to raise awareness about the BCU to their friends, families and connections.) To learn more, click here, or to apply follow the link below.

Winter Programming

Friday, 2/14 — Valentine’s Day Biker Breakfast: Friday (8:00 – 9:30 a.m.)

We know you’re out there biking even on the 10-degree days, and we applaud you for it! This year, Winter Bike to Work Day falls on Valentine’s Day, and we will be out spreading the love for winter biking with free coffee, hot chocolate and breakfast on your way to work, school or anywhere else. Find us on the Southwest Corridor by the Roxbury Crossing T station to hear about our current organizing work and connect with other #winterbikers!

You don’t need to register, but it’s helpful to RSVP so we can get a head count in advance.

We are seeking volunteers to help with this event. Please email Emmanuell at edebarros@bostoncyclistsunion.org to get involved.

Saturday, 2/29 — Leap Day Ride

Save the date! We’re locking down final details now and will share more information soon. If you’d like to help out with this event, please email Emmanuell at edebarros@bostoncyclistsunion.org.

Join our team!

We’re hiring a Membership & Events Coordinator to help grow our base and build Boston’s bike community. This position involves managing the BCU’s membership and recruiting new members, working on fundraising rides and events, overseeing our volunteer efforts, and more. You can find a full job description and application info here.

Chain of events

