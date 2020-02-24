The Union Rider: February 2020

Fix Our Transportation Crisis: Call to Action

Tomorrow, speak up for solutions to the state’s transportation crisis that put people first! Join us on February 25th as we stand with Transportation for Massachusetts and many other advocates in calling on lawmakers to take bold action to reduce driving and increase funding for bike, pedestrian and transit projects. (This T4MA fact sheet has more specifics about what we’re asking for.) This is a chance to meet directly with your representatives. If you can’t make it though, we’ll share information next week on how to follow up.

Leap Year Day Bike Ride (Sat. 2/29)

February has an extra day this year, so why not use it to ride your bike? On Saturday, Feb. 29th, we’ll lead a Leap Year Day bike ride to celebrate this special occasion. Meet at the BCU office at 12:30 for a 6-mile ride over to Flat Top Johnny’s for an afterparty. Bring your friends and families. This is an all-ages event open to everyone.

Connect Downtown Boston: Southwest Corridor Extension

Boston wants your input about a major project that could dramatically impact people on bikes. The Connect Downtown: Southwest Corridor Extension project has the potential to form a safe, connected route all the way from Jamaica Plain to Downtown, Beacon Hill and the West End. (You can read more about that project here.) The city will host three Open Houses in March to discuss the project and gather public feedback; the first is Thursday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Central Library (230 Dartmouth St.) The city is also hosting open office hours over the next few weeks, with the next one scheduled for this Thursday, February 27th, at the Central Library. You can see a full schedule of Open House and office hours here. If you’re unable to attend an in-person event, you can still share feedback online here.

Given this project’s enormous potential, we’re making it one of our signature campaigns this year. If you’d like to join our campaign team, email Supson@bostoncyclistsunion.org.

Bos/treal Scholarship: Last Chance to Apply

There’s still one week left to apply for a scholarship to participate in Bos/treal 2020. The Everybody Ride’s scholarship makes the ride more accessible by lowering the fundraising minimum from $1,700 to $250, and the deposit from $100 to $25. It only takes a few minutes to apply. We are awarding two scholarships this year. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Recipients will be notified in early February.

Join our Board Of Directors!

We’re filling a few vacancies on our board of directors to help us advance our mission throughout Greater Boston. We strongly encourage applications from people whose communities or perspectives have traditionally been overlooked in transportation planning.

Interested candidates should fill out this questionnaire and reach out to Phil Stango (phil@bostoncyclistsunion.org) with a resume, if they have one. For more information about our board and its responsibilities, head here.

Chain of events

Full chain of events here.

Job Listings