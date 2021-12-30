The Union Rider: December 2021

Thank you for another great year

As we close the book on 2021, we wanted to take a moment to reflect on all we accomplished together this year. With your support, we:

Reached 750+ Bostonians through our electoral organizing and education drive. (We’ve already seen the impact of this work with Mayor Wu’s appointment of long-time streets advocate and BCU member Jascha Franklin-Hodge as Boston’s new Chief of Streets!)

and a commitment to make them more permanent in the spring Built power through community organizing in and around Egleston Square, Nubian Square (Warren St and Malcolm X Blvd), the Arborway and Charles St.; we will continue to push in 2022 to ensure these projects are on the ground this coming summer

through Bike to Market and hired 4 youth employees to support the program Led efforts to remove policing from Vision Zero and joined the Defund BosCops coalition to center equity and civil rights in transportation policy

to center equity and civil rights in transportation policy Held a powerful “Build Back Bikeable” rally in support of people-first streets

in support of people-first streets Won the release of a long-delayed study about parkways managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, and can now use it as a tool to keep pushing for improvements

…and much more!

Although on-the-ground projects stalled amid Boston’s leadership transition, there are big opportunities to advance key initiatives in 2022. Will you help us get those transformative changes on the ground?

Two ways you can support us heading into 2022

Donate to the BCU! Your year-end, tax-deductible gift supports our work to make Boston the best bike city in America. All gifts of $125+ get you a limited-edition BCU buff. Plus, everyone who donates in December could win a new bike! DONATE HERE This special-edition New Belgium cruiser could be yours!

Get involved! Enthusiastic volunteers power our efforts to create people-first streets. On January 6th, we’re hosting a virtual orientation to share opportunities for getting involved in our work. Sign up below to connect with other people passionate about mobility justice and learn the best ways you can create greener, safer streets in every neighborhood. SIGN UP HERE

BCU 10th Birthday Bash

Thank you to the 200+ people who joined us December 9th to wish the BCU a happy 10th birthday. We had a wonderful time! Thank you as well to all the tireless advocates who are part of our community—for your time, efforts and contributions.



If you missed the party, you can still view a video of the whole event here.

Public Garden Crossings

The Boston Transportation Department has shared proposals for improving crossings around the Public Garden as the next phase of the Connect Downtown project. These proposals are primarily aimed at improving pedestrian crossings. For bikes though, the plans would also allow two-way bike traffic on Charles Street between the Garden and Common, and replace flex posts with more durable curbs in key locations. We’re especially excited about the Charles Street piece, which lays the groundwork for extending bike lanes all the way to Charles Circle! Share feedback with the city by taking their survey or making an appointment to speak with a planner via phone or virtual meeting.

Chain of Events

February –The BCU is planning to host Black History Month programming, including a bike ride. We’re seeking volunteers, especially from Boston’s BIPOC communities, to shape this programming. If you would like to get involved, please contact Malaysia.

