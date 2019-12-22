The Union Rider: December 2019

Support the Bike Union!

The Boston Cyclists Union enjoyed many successes in 2019, like getting protected bike lanes on two Charles River Bridges, and securing commitments from the City of Boston to extend the Southwest Corridor into Downtown Boston and put protected bike lanes on Mass Ave. between Dorchester and Roxbury. Will you help us achieve even bigger things in 2020?

We work hard every day to combat climate change, curb congestion, and make Greater Boston a better place to bike. So if you share those goals, please consider making a tax-deductible, year-end donation today. We’re a small non-profit; even $5 helps. Plus, if you donate before 12/31/19, you’ll be entered to win a new bike, generously donated by Ace Wheelworks!

A ‘people-first’ design for the Northern Ave. Bridge

In a major win for the Bike Union, our partners, and the region, the City of Boston announced this month that its plan for the Northern Ave. Bridge no longer includes cars. (Emergency vehicles could still use the bridge, but private vehicles will be banned altogether.) The city is even calling it a “people first” design, adopting the exact phrase we used as a rallying slogan at a meeting earlier this year about the project. This is the kind of transformative change we can achieve when we stand together! Thank you to everyone who stood with us in advocating for this outcome!

Bos/treal 2020: Enrollment Opens January 8th

Now entering its 5th year, Bos/treal is a supported bike tour that takes riders along beautiful backroads from Boston to Montreal, all while raising funds for the BCU. To learn more and be first in line to sign up, join us on January 8 at Aeronaut for the first of several info sessions. (If you can’t make that event but know you want to join the team, email info@bostoncyclistsunion.org.) We make this ride accessible to everyone through scholarship opportunities and training support, so if you want to do it, you can do it.

Enrollment opens Jan. 8, and space is limited. Don’t miss your chance at the ride of a lifetime!

Bikelash training: January 25th

On Saturday, January 25th, we’re excited to welcome to town Doug Gordon, co-host of The War on Cars podcast, for a special training session on combating bikelash. (Bikelash is defined as hostility toward the increasing presence of bike infrastructure and people on bikes, a phenomenon we’re all too familiar with.) With several hotly contested projects this year — most notably Centre St. in West Roxbury, and Powderhouse Blvd. and the Broadway bus/bike lane in Somerville — we want to better equip our members to address bikelash. We cannot recommend this training highly enough. Gordon, aka @BrooklynSpoke, is an expert strategist and “master of images that subvert anti-bike stereotypes,” according to People for Bikes.

Let us know if you’re interested in attending by filling out this short form. You can also indicate if you have a preference for time and location in the sign-up form since we are still confirming those details. We will send a ticket link to formally register in January.

You’re invited to our office-warming party!

Last month, we moved offices. Next month, we’re throwing a party to celebrate the new space — and we’d love to see you there. We’ll provide drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and snacks, and you’re welcome to bring any other food you’d like, for yourself or others. Our new office is conveniently located across from the Roxbury Crossing Orange Line station, less than a block from the Southwest Corridor bike path.

Friday, January 17

5-7 p.m.

1419 Tremont St., Boston, MA

Join our team!

We’re hiring a Development & Events Coordinator to help grow our base and build Boston’s bike community. This position involves managing the BCU’s membership and recruiting new members, working on fundraising rides and events, overseeing our volunteer efforts, and more. You can find a full job description and application info here.

