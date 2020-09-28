Tell DCR: Include bike lanes in short-term Arborway plan

This month, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) proposed adding buffered bike lanes to the Arborway. Before DCR commits to adding bike lanes though, they want to see what the public thinks about that plan.

Will you speak up to convert car space into bike lanes on the Arborway?



You have until Friday, October 2, to send feedback on the proposed short-term improvements. (Check out the pavement markings here.)

A rendering of DCR’s proposed short-term design for one of the Arborway’s rotaries

With the Arborway Parkways Improvement Project now fully underway (it paused in March due to COVID) this is a crucial opportunity to shape DCR’s plans. One of the long-running challenges in two decades of Arborway planning has been getting DCR to remove driving lanes to slow traffic and create space for protected bike lanes. With its draft short-term plans — which would remove driving lanes in 3 places while adding buffered bike lanes — DCR has shown it is finally willing to do just that.

The plans aren’t perfect, but they would undeniably improve the Arborway. That’s why we need you to speak up now so DCR knows the public not only supports these plans, but hopes to see more improvements in the long-term plans, too.

Some suggested points to include: