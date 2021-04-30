Take two important actions for Bike Month
May is National Bike Month, an annual celebration since 1956 of everything great about bikes—and a time we look forward to every year when we get to connect with and grow our bike community!
Check out our calendar of events below. (It is by no means exhaustive. If you have other events to share, let us know!) First though, two actions you can take right now to, in the spirit of Bike Month, support our work and help build our collective power.
Strength in Numbers — Support the BCU!
This year, we have more potential, strength, and influence than ever before. Our organizing paid off in a big way last year, with Boston adding more miles of bike lanes than it ever had in a single year. Mayor Walsh’s departure and the subsequent transition to Mayor Janey this year, along with the upcoming mayoral elections in Boston this fall, make this an even more opportune time for our mission. Making this moment even more exciting, we just added more organizing capacity to our staff to power campaigns all across the city, and we’re already hiring again.
Our ability to sustain and grow this movement depends on the continued support of YOU, our dedicated community.
So if you share our vision for better biking in Boston, and have the means, we hope you’ll donate today.
Sign the #BostonBikeBudget Petition
In our annual Boston Bike Budget campaign this year, we’re calling on Boston to build 10 miles of bike lanes, with an emphasis on filling gaps and creating connections in the bike network. Sign our petition, and show Boston you support rapidly expanding a network of protected, connected and equitable bike lanes!
And mark your calendars for two more events this month where you can support the Boston Bike Budget:
- Friday, May 21— Build Back Bikeable
- Rally, bike ride and party in support of a better bike network and people-first streets!
- Monday, May 24 — Hearing on Boston’s Transportation and Public Works budgets
- Watch the City Council Ways and Means Committee discuss the streets budget, and speak up in favor of more bike lanes!
Calendar of Events
- Saturday, May 1 (12 to 3pm) — Savor the Square
- Come get your bike repaired for free, and enjoy food and fun at this event in Roxbury! We’ll be in Nubian Square (Blair Lot)
- Saturday, May 1 (3pm to 7pm) — Tour de Tacos II w/ Commonwheels
- Sunday, May 2 — National Ride a Bike Day
- Ride your bike anywhere — it’s that easy!
- Wednesday, May 5 — Safe Routes to School: Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day
- Wednesday, May 5 — JPBikes Weekly Wednesday Family Bike Ride (weekly on Wednesdays; next rides May 12, 19, 26)
- Saturday, May 8 (10am) — Dotbike Community Bike Tour around Boston Little Saigon
- Wednesday, May 12 (7pm) — Virtual Bike Talk with Somerville Bicycle Committee and special guest, Doug Gordon of the War on Cars podcast
- Tuesday, May 18 (6pm) — Special “meeting” of Activist Group to make
signs and do final prep for Build Back Bikeable Rally & Ride (in person, outside BCU office at 1419 Tremont St.)
- Friday, May 21 — Bike to Work (or Wherever!) Day
- Friday, May 21 — Build Back Bikeable Rally & Ride
- Saturday, May 22, 11:30am at Franklin Park — Ride for Black Lives Boston
- Monday, May 24 — Hearing on Boston’s Transportation and Public Works budgets