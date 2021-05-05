Take action for 10 more miles of bike lanes in Boston

Sign the Petition: #BostonBikeBudget

Last year, our movement led Boston to add an unprecedented 6+ miles of new bike lanes. This year, we’re building support for Boston to go further: 10 miles of protected bike lanes in the next year, and 10 more the year after.

Will you add your name to our petition for a connected, protected and equitable bike network?

The Boston Bike Budget is our annual campaign calling on the city to increase funding for bike projects and safe streets. It has led to significant gains every year—including major increases in funding, the creation of new city jobs focused on active transportation, and last year’s rapid bike network expansion—and could lead to even bigger gains this year if we show Boston how many people share our vision for better biking in Boston.

In this year’s Boston Bike Budget, we’ve proposed several projects spanning the city totalling about 10 miles. (See the full list on the petition here.) As the map shows, these projects would fill holes in the bike network while linking new neighborhoods to existing infrastructure.

We just started circulating the petition, and we’re already over 1,000 signatures. Can you help us reach 2,000 by the end of the week?

Spread the word!

The more people we reach, the more supporters we’ll get. Help us build support by sharing the petition with your friends, family and network!

Share the petition via email, or on social using #BostonBikeBudget and tagging:

Twitter: @MayorKimJaney @BOSCityCouncil @BostonBTD @bostonbikeunion



@MayorKimJaney @BOSCityCouncil @BostonBTD @bostonbikeunion Instagram: @boston_mayor @bostoncyclistsunion

Suggested text: “I just signed the #BostonBikeBudget and hope you will, too!”

Save the date: Build Back Bikeable Rally & Ride

To build support for the Boston Bike Budget, we’re holding a rally, bike ride, and party for a better bike network and people-first streets!

Meet us at City Hall for the rally, and then join us for a casual ride highlighting the good and bad of Boston’s bike network. We’ll finish up with an outdoor afterparty along Malcolm X Blvd.

Rally: 5pm, City Hall Plaza

RIDE: 530pm



🥳 AFTERPARTY: 6:30pm Malcolm X Blvd

RSVP

Volunteer on the ride

We’re looking for a few volunteers to make signs/banners for the ride, to be ride marshalls (signalling turns, helping other riders) and to assist with setting up and breaking down the party zone.

VOLUNTEER HERE