Support separated bike lanes on Cummins Highway

The City of Boston is considering plans to add physically separated bike lanes to Cummins Highway — and your support can make those plans a reality.

Next Thursday, Public Works will hold its third public meeting about reconstructing part of Cummins Highway, from River St. to Harvard St.

Cummins Highway Project Public Meeting

Thursday, Feb. 27th

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Mattahunt Community Center

100 Hebron St., Mattapan, MA 02126

A PWD rendering of one of the proposed designs,

featuring bike lanes physically separated from traffic

At the last meeting, in October, the city presented four design options. Of those proposals, two would remove one lane of traffic in each direction to reduce speeds while adding separated bike lanes. (The only difference between those two options is the inclusion of a median in one version.) The other two proposals would maintain the status quo of four vehicle lanes, but no bike lanes.

We encourage you to show up and speak up for changes that make this road safer for people who bike! Whether that means Concept 3 (separated bike lanes + median) or concept 4 (separated bike lanes, no median) the important thing for the city to know now is that people who bike are engaged in this process and demand final plans include some form of separated bike lanes.



Boston is undertaking this project because Cummins Highway has a high rate of car crashes and dangerous driving behavior. Reducing driving lanes would make it safer for all modes of travel. As you know if you live or bike in the area, there is no safe East-West route for people on bikes from Roslindale to Mattapan. Parallel roads like Walk Hill and Morton St are NOT being considered for separated bike lanes, so this is the only opportunity in the near future to secure a safe route for people on bikes.

Construction is expected to start later this year. Don’t miss your chance to influence this important project!