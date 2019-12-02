Support bike riders like Cameron on #GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday is here! Will you help us raise critical dollars to counter car culture and campaign for better bike infrastructure?







Your contribution helps us fight for changes that make Metro Boston a safer, greener, more bike-friendly place to live. That means a gift to the Bike Union is also a gift to yourself. And it’s a gift to the thousands of people like you who choose to ride bikes — people like Cameron, a rider from Roxbury, and one of the incredible volunteer mechanics who helped us teach repair skills to more than 700 people this year.

“There’s nothing better than getting somewhere on your own strength, and it cuts down on pollution. That’s really important to me.”

…

“I like teaching people how to work on their own bikes because it’s empowering, it helps them stay safe, and it builds a stronger community”



— Cameron, Roxbury

Our goal is to create an environment where people of all ages and abilities feel safe and comfortable riding bikes. Your donation is vital to making that vision a reality. As an added bonus, all donations from now until the end of the year automatically enter you to win a new bike (a $1,700 value!) courtesy of Ace Wheelworks! (See prize details here.)

Give today to give the gift of a better bike network to you, to Cameron, and to everyone else who bikes in Metro Boston. We're a little non-profit, so even a small donation has a big impact!







From all of us at the Boston Cyclists Union:

Thank you, and happy holidays.