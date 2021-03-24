Statement on the Murders of Asian-American Women in Atlanta

The BCU condemns last week’s mass murder of Asian-American women in Atlanta, which escalated a pattern of anti-Asian harassment and violence that has surged amid the pandemic.

We are deeply troubled, though sadly not surprised, by this deadly crime. Anti-Asian hate and stereotypes have a long and terrible history in America, and Asian women in particular have faced the intertwined evils of racism and sexism. The scapegoating of Asian people over the pandemic has only emboldened more racist hate and violence. So while we denounce these killings, we also denounce the rise in racist rhetoric and actions that have given space for such horrific acts to flourish.

We all have a role to play in ending this kind of hatred. The list below offers some suggested ways to take action today, though it is by no means exhaustive.