Speak up to allow more bikes on the Blue Line





Do restrictions against bringing bikes on the Blue Line impact how you get around? If so, we want to hear from you.



On Tuesday, September 29, Boston City Councilors Lydia Edwards and Michelle Wu will host a virtual Town Hall about potentially changing current regulations, which cap bikes at 2 per car and prohibit them entirely during rush hour (no bikes inbound 7-9 a.m. or outbound 4-6 p.m.) Edwards has proposed a pilot that would reserve one car per train for bikes, making it much easier for people to get to, from and through East Boston.

We believe it is very important to make it easier to bring bikes on the T, especially during the pandemic when more people are turning to bikes as one of their modes of travel. Now, while MBTA ridership is lower, is the perfect opportunity to pilot changes to the regulations. To make the case, we’re collecting stories from residents of East Boston and surrounding areas about their experiences around this issue. We’ll share your stories with the City Councilors and the MBTA. (Don’t worry, we won’t collect/share any personal information.)

Please also let us know in the survey if you’d like to testify at this hearing. Since time for public comment will be limited, we still recommend sharing your story with us first to ensure your voice is heard.

Councilor Edwards Transit Townhall: Bikes on the Blue Line

Tuesday, September 29

6:00 -8:00 p.m.