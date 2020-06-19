Speak up for protected bike lanes on the Arborway!

Big changes could finally come to the Arborway — but we need your help getting them on the ground.

Next Wednesday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss next steps in the Arborway Parkway Improvements Project. Show up and speak up for protected bike lanes!

Arborway Parkways Improvement Project Public Meeting

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Join the meeting virtually: bit.ly/Arborway6-24

Join the meeting by phone: (631) 992-322



The project scope, outlined in green (image via DCR)

Despite two decades of planning processes to improve the Arborway, it remains one of the most dangerous roads under DCR’s management; it averaged one crash every five days from 2017-2018. After continued pressure from the Bike Union and other advocates though, DCR last year launched a new project to finally improve this road, from Forest Hills to Jamaica Pond, and completed a road safety audit that highlighted the need to reduce speeding and provide better bike and pedestrian access.

At this public meeting, the second to date for the Arborway project, DCR will provide an overview of the design process and solicit public feedback. DCR will then refine designs this year, with the goal to begin implementing changes in 2021.

Speaking up now, at this early stage in the planning process, is critical to shaping the final design. DCR knows the Arborway needs protected bike lanes, but we must hold the agency accountable to finally following through with them.

Please join us in asking DCR to:

Implement traffic calming to reduce vehicle speeds

Add physically separated bike lanes, or an off-road, shared-use path

Create safer crossings for people walking; crossings should be one lane or signalized, and need to be ADA accessible

Increase the amount of green space and trees — put the PARK back in Parkway!

Limit carriage roads to local traffic and bicycles, and direct through traffic into center lanes

Since this project is one of top priorities, we’ve created a dedicated campaign team to help see it through. To join that team, email info@bostoncyclistsunion.org with “Arborway Project Team” in the subject line.