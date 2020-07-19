Speak up for bus + bike improvements on Columbus Ave.!

Dedicated bus and bike lanes could come to Columbus Ave. — and your support can get both on the ground soon. Today, attend one of two virtual meetings with the Boston Transportation Department, and speak up in favor of 1) center-running bus lanes, and 2) protected bike lanes between Jackson Square and Walnut Ave.!

Columbus Ave. Bus Lanes Project Public Meeting

Monday, July 20 | 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

JOIN THE MEETING

Columbus Ave. Bus Lanes Project Public Meeting

Monday, July 20 | 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

JOIN THE MEETING

BTD will also host two Spanish-language meetings on Tuesday, July 21, at the same times. You can join those meetings here (noon) and here (6 p.m.)

A rendering of potential center-running bus lanes (BTD)﻿

This project is part of the broader JP/Rox Transportation Action Plan, whose priorities include making bus service more reliable, expanding the city’s bike network, and improving pedestrian safety. Today’s meeting will focus on design options for bus-only lanes, but BTD will also use it to kick off planning for the bike network component in hopes of constructing both new facilities at once.

If you attend one of today’s meetings, please show support for:

Center-running bus lanes — BTD’s latest design (see image above) calls for center-running bus lanes, which would expedite service, minimize double parking and, by slowing car traffic, reduce reckless driving



— BTD’s latest design (see image above) calls for center-running bus lanes, which would expedite service, minimize double parking and, by slowing car traffic, reduce reckless driving Protected bike lanes — As BTD kicks off the planning for potential bike infrastructure, now is a critical time to insist on protected — not painted — bike lanes

Please join us in speaking up for better bus service and safer bike access to this chronically congested corridor!

For more information about this project, head here. For BTD’s most recent presentation about this project, click here.