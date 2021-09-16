Speak up for bike lanes on Boston’s Cambridge Street

People on bikes make up 10 percent of all traffic on Cambridge St. during peak hours—yet this important connector has no safe, separated bike lanes.

Will you help us add this key link to Boston’s bike network?

The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) is looking at improvements to Cambridge St. as part of the Connect Downtown project. Separated bike lanes are a real possibility here, but only if we speak up for them now.

Here’s how you can help:

BTD is hosting outdoor, in-person “office hours” to hear from the public. Meetings will be at the intersection of Cambridge and Joy Streets at the following dates/times:

Saturday, September 18, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, /September 23, 7:45 – 9 a.m.

Tuesday, September 28, 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 7, 3:30- 6 p.m.

Want a buddy to go with you? Email Alex (ashames@bostoncyclistsunion.org) and we’ll pair you with an experienced advocate so you don’t have to go alone.

Can’t go in person? Schedule a call with a BTD planner.



Why Cambridge Street?

From Boston’s Connect Downtown explainer: “Cambridge Street is an important link for local and regional bicycle travel. It connects people to jobs, schools, and civic resources. It serves people coming from Roxbury and the South End to the south, from Charlestown, Cambridge, and Somerville to the north, and from Allston, Brookline, and Kenmore to the west.” As the city also notes, despite poor conditions on Cambridge St, up to 1,000 people bike there every day “because there are no alternative routes.” In other words, Cambridge Street needs safe, separated bike lanes.