Speak up for a safer American Legion Highway

Temporary, protected bike lanes are coming soon to American Legion Highway — but with your support, they could become permanent.

The Boston Transportation Department is hosting two virtual meetings to discuss plans for American Legion and to hear from the public:

Thursday, September 10, noon – 1 p.m



Thursday, September 17, 6 – 7 p.m.



A “Healthy Streets” pop-up bike lane downtown﻿

The temporary bike lanes are part of Boston’s “Healthy Streets” response to COVID. Separately though, BTD is beginning a process to identify permanent solutions for American Legion Highway. Protected bike lanes should be part of that long-term plan. That’s not just our opinion; it’s one shared by Boston, which in Go Boston 2030 listed better bike lanes on American Legion as a priority project. Those bike lanes should be even more of a priority now given the connections they’d provide to pop-up protected bike lanes on Cummins Highway (part of Healthy Streets), as well as planned projects on Blue Hill Ave and the Arborway.

In response to our organizing, BTD already committed to making Healthy Streets’ pop-up bike lanes downtown permanent. Help us now carry on that momentum to get permanent protected bike lanes on American Legion, too.

If you can’t attend either meeting, you can speak in person with BTD staff during one of several outdoor drop-in sessions (more info here):

Tuesday, September 22, 7 – 9 a.m.

Thursday, September 24, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 26, noon – 3 p.m.

You can also sign up for project updates here.