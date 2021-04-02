Sign up for the ride of a lifetime!

Bos/treal 2021 || August 14-19

Boston, MA — Hero Islands, VT

We’re excited to announce that registration will soon open for this year’s edition of Bos/treal!

Bos/treal (Boss-tree-all) is a weeklong bike tour and fundraiser that benefits the BCU. In 2021, participants will ride about 300 miles over 4 days before spending two nights resting on the shores of Vermont’s Hero Islands in lovely Lake Champlain.* Bos/treal is a gateway to biking longer distances, a leadership pipeline for bike advocacy, and a major source of support for the BCU’s work to make biking better in Boston. Most importantly: It’s an amazing bike adventure!

Participants are required to raise $1,800 ($2,000 for repeat riders) which includes a $100 deposit to secure one of the ride’s limited spots. Funding covers all trip costs (food/lodging/travel) with the entire remainder going to the BCU.

Want to ride, but nervous about fundraising? Don’t worry: We’ll help you reach your goal! We also have a few spots on the ride that are fully funded (with additional perks!) to make the ride more accessible.

_____



Info Sessions

We’re hosting two info sessions in the next week to share info about the ride and answer any questions. Registration for the ride will open at the end of that first info session; join us if you want the first crack at signing up!

RSVP for an info session below, and we’ll send you a link to join.

Wednesday, April 7

7 – 8 p.m.



Sunday, April 11

7 – 8 p.m.



________

In the meantime, learn more about Bos/treal here.

Questions? Email Jon (jterbush@bostoncyclistsunion.org)

*Although Bos/treal normally ends in Montreal, keeping the ride within the U.S. this year avoids uncertainties around international travel and is in the best interest of public health.