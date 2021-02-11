Sign the petition: Allston-Brighton Mobility Improvements

Boston’s Allston-Brighton Mobility Study presents a draft plan for improving transit, expanding the bike network and making streets safer for all modes.

Comments on the draft plan are due by next Monday, February 15. There are two ways to provide feedback.

Sign the petition from our partners in the Allston Brighton Health Collaborative, which lays out specifics about the good and not-so-good elements in the plan.

Email your thoughts to the Boston Planning and Development Agency (ABMobility@Boston.gov.) Cc’ing us (info@bostoncyclistsunion.org) will allow us to understand and amplify your concerns.

Some of the recommendations in the plan you may want to show support for in your feedback:

An at-grade crossing on Everett St. at Soldiers Field Road. (DCR is leading this project for the state, but Boston is involved in the planning, too)

A separated, contraflow bike lane the entire length of Holton St.

A safe bike route between Oak Square and Union Square featuring a two-way, separated bikeway along Faneuil Street and separated bike lanes on Market Street and North Beacon St.

The full plan is more than 150 pages, with detailed recommendations for bike projects on the following pages