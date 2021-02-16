Sign the petition: Advance Safe Streets in Somerville

A new advocacy group, Somerville Alliance for Safe Streets (SASS), has formed to push City leaders to honor the community’s shared values and stated commitments to safety, accessibility, equitable investment, and to mitigate the effects of climate change. We’re excited to get to work with this dedicated group of residents, parents, vulnerable street and sidewalk users, business owners, and public officials!

As a first action, SASS is leading a campaign that you can support in two ways:

Sign the Declaration and Call to Action — Add your name to the statement from SASS. The two-page Declaration and Call to Action includes a range of recommendations to advance the group’s goals around safety and equitable mobility for everyone in Somerville.

Attend the virtual summit — SASS will also hold a virtual public summit on Sunday, February 28, from 4-5 p.m., to present its requests of the Mayor and the City Council, and to discuss safety issues impacting people in Somerville.

Read more about SASS and the Safe Streets Summit in the Somerville Times here.

Help get protected bike lanes on Highland Ave!

Somerville Bicycle Safety is leading a campaign to get protected bike lanes included in an upcoming rebuild of Highland Ave. Here’s how you can help:

Sign the petition — Add your name to the SBS petition calling on the city to prioritize people over parking

