SAVE THE DATE: Golden Cog Awards 12/3

The Boston Cyclists Union cordially invites you to join us for a celebration of local leadership and contributions to promote biking in Boston: The Golden Cog Awards!

The Golden Cogs recognize outstanding efforts by advocates, allies and volunteers that support the BCU’s work or advance its vision for Boston. Normally presented during our fall gala, Biketoberfest, the Golden Cogs will be held in a new virtual format this year that preserves the fun and excitement of the in-person party — music, special guests and much, much more.

In a break from previous years, this year’s event will be FREE for everyone to attend, whether or not you’re a member of the BCU.

We’ll reveal more details as we get closer to the date. For now, register here, and RSVP to the Facebook event (which you’re encouraged to share) here. And don’t forget to invite your friends!

We hope to see you on December 3rd!

Thank you to our generous sponsors:



P.S. — This event was originally scheduled for October 22, but was postponed so as to not distract from this year’s historic election. Speaking of which: VOTE!