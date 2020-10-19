Progress is within reach on the Arborway

On Wednesday, DCR will share three proposed options for the permanent redesign of the Arborway between Jamaica Pond and Forest Hills. Show up and show support for completing the Emerald Necklace!



Arborway Parkway Improvements Virtual Public Meeting

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

As many of you know, two decades of planning processes around the Arborway have concluded without significant changes on the ground. We are encouraged by how quickly DCR is moving the process forward this time, and by recent pedestrian improvements and fixes included in the proposed short-term plans, like buffered bike lanes.

Progress on the Arborway has never felt more within our reach. If you live near the Arborway or frequently travel on it, stay engaged through the remainder of the public process to help us shape the best possible outcome!

Some of the things we will be looking for in DCR’s presentation include:

Is there a physically separated bike lane for the entire stretch of the project in both directions?

Is the “double threat” (crossing two traffic lanes with no traffic signal) eliminated in Murray Circle?

Are existing trees preserved, and new green space added?

The presentation will be available after the public meeting on DCR’s website, and public comments will be accepted here until November 6. (The link to submit feedback won’t be live until after Wednesday’s meeting.) We will send out an email before that deadline with suggested talking points based on what is presented next week.

Want to get more involved?

To join a group of Arborway-area residents that shapes BCU’s plannnig around this project, email Eliza.