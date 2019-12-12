Our vision for 2020 and beyond

Advocates hold “people-first” signs at a June 3, 2019 meeting about the Northern Ave. Bridge

Almost ten years ago, the Boston Cyclists Union formed when a group of people banded together to make Boston the best bicycle city in America. To position us for the next decade, this year we adopted a new Strategic Plan that reaffirms our commitment to safer biking for everyone.

We’re ready for the road ahead — but we need your support to realize our vision of a city where everyone can safely ride year-round on a network of connected, low-stress, separated bike infrastructure.

Our new Strategic Plan solidifies our core values, including our belief that each person is entitled to dignity, safety, and the joy and freedom inherent in riding a bike. In it, we also affirm our belief that people have the power to affect change — a belief we saw reaffirmed yesterday with the news that plans for the Northern Avenue Bridge no longer include cars. The city is even calling it a “People first” design, adopting the exact phrase we used as a rallying slogan at a meeting earlier this year about the project. This is the kind of transformative change we can achieve when we stand together.

We have BIG ambitions for 2020, and that requires big support.

