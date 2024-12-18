Moving Forward – Ari’s Transition

To the BCU community:

We write today with the bittersweet news that our Executive Director, Ari Belathar, will be transitioning out of BCU to take on an exciting job opportunity in the new year. Their last day will be December 31.

Those of you who have collaborated with Ari know that their contributions to BCU are far more than we could ever cover in one email. They have been a powerful advocate for equity, fostering critical conversations and taking meaningful steps to rebuild trust with Boston’s diverse communities. Ari also led us through a pivotal strategic planning process, brought in new funding, and made vast improvements to our internal systems. Their leadership during a challenging period has not only stabilized BCU but has also laid the foundation for a more inclusive and resilient future.

As we look ahead, the Board is actively working to determine an interim leadership structure, which may include temporary outside support. Mandy Wilkens, BCU’s rock-star Communications and Events Manager, and Jeff Gang, our exceptional Senior Development Consultant, will continue to work closely with us to ensure alignment and maintain momentum on BCU’s top priorities as we enter the new year.



The past few years have brought challenges and opportunities for growth, but BCU’s strength has always come from its committed members and volunteers. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue building momentum on key priorities. We’ve been hard at work planning for Bos/treal 2025 and can’t wait to share more details about this and other exciting events early next year. Our campaign work remains strong, including our focus on transformative projects like reimagining Blue Hill Avenue. Advocacy and organizing will continue to be at the heart of what we do, and we invite you to join us as active partners in shaping a more equitable and vibrant future for Boston.

Please join us in wishing Ari all the best in this next chapter and extending an enormous THANK YOU for all they have done to help transform the streets of greater Boston into equitable and inviting people-centered spaces.

Sincerely,

The BCU Executive Committee

Jessie Partridge Guerrero – President

Peter Cheung – Vice President

Peter Furth – Treasurer

Emily Thibodeau – Clerk