Last chance: Take our supporter survey

By Bike Union Staff | July 19, 2021

With help from a team of graduate students at Brandeis, we created a survey to learn more about our network and followers. We hope you’ll take a few minutes to complete it so we can better understand how to serve your interests!


The survey is only open through tomorrow, Wednesday, July 21.Can you spare a few minutes today to take it?

>> CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY <<

Aside from basic demographic info (which is kept entirely anonymous) there are only a few questions asking things like:

  • How did you hear about the BCU?
  • How do you get updates on our work?
  • What would you like to see the BCU do more of?

The survey is only open for one more day. It takes just a few minutes to complete, and will give us invaluable insight to guide our work.

We want to hear from you!

