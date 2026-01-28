Join us in supporting Automated Enforcement in Mass!

Photo courtesy of MassBike. A group meeting with their state reps at last year’s Day of Action, 2025.

MassBike, alongside partners Transportation For Massachusetts and us, the BCU are organizing a Day of Action next Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026 to support S.2344/H.3754, An Act Relative To Traffic Regulation Using Road Safety Cameras.

This is a crucial initiative and acting right now will be key to it’s success. After the passing of S.2884, or bus camera enforcement, we have momentum, we just need to keep it going.

We hope to see you there. You can RSVP here:

2026 MA State House Day of Action for Safety Cameras Interest Form

What is this bill?

While these bills tend to have verbose names, this one is simply about automated enforcement. This bill would legalize automated camera enforcement of

Running red lights

Speeding

“Blocking the box” at intersections.

This approach creates accountability for dangerous driving behaviors while significantly reducing armed traffic stops, which carry inherent risks of escalation and have been shown to perpetuate racial disparities in enforcement.

While cameras should immediately set off alarms in our heads about surveillance, the language of the bill also contains important privacy protections. The bills prohibit the photographing of the front of vehicles, are only accessible via court order and will be deleted within 48 hours of any violation being settled.

How do I get involved?

If you’ve never done a lobby day before, or if you want to learn more about these bills there will be a tutorial webinar going on Thursday, January 29th at 5:30pm. You can RSVP here:

State House Day of Action Webinar

The day will begin with a central meetup, with some orientation, then folks will split off into groups to head towards their state reps or senators. The higher the attendance the more likely it is that you’ll be heading in with a group!

If you think you can make it please RSVP here:

2026 MA State House Day of Action for Safety Cameras Interest Form

If you want to volunteer feel free to reach out directly to the BCU at info@bostoncyclistsunion.org and we can connect you with the organizers.