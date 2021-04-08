Join our board, staff or core committees

We’re adding to our team. Want to get more involved?

After growing our capacity to kick off 2021 (more on that below!) we’re already growing again. We’re now adding members to our board of directors, hiring for a couple of staff positions, and seeking to bring new voices to the volunteer committees that steer our work.

Board of Directors

BCU board and staff (2018)

The Boston Cyclists Union’s Board works with staff to define the organization’s direction and strategy and ensure its health, working on many issues of street design and mobility justice.

You don’t have to call yourself “an avid cyclist” to join our board. In fact, that’s not what we’re looking for.

We’re looking for people who believe in our mission of transforming Greater Boston’s streets into equitable, inviting, people-centered spaces that afford access and connection for every body; who are passionate about centering resident voices in community processes; who care about transportation, climate justice, community organizing, fundraising, or non-profit governance; and who want to connect with other people committed to a shared vision of better biking in Boston. If that sounds like you, we want to hear from you!

As a first step, fill out a short survey by Friday, April 30 (linked below) so we can get to know you better.

Staff Positions

We’re hiring for two exciting roles:

BCU Mural Ride (2019

Events + Development Coordinator

The Events and Development Coordinator plays a central role in managing the BCU’s membership, fundraising, events, and volunteer activities. Through this work, they will fulfill the BCU’s goals of growing our network, building the bike community, and expanding our base of support from individuals, businesses and organizations. This is an ideal position for someone seeking a career in program management, event planning, non-profit administration, fundraising and development, or any role in bike/transportation advocacy.

Priority will be given to applications received by Friday, April 30.

Mechanic/Bike Repair Program Coordinator (PT/seasonal)



This role manages all the BCU’s bike repair programs. They coordinate Bike to Market events, raise awareness about the BCU’s programs and advocacy, manage one other staff mechanic and several volunteers, and perform administrative tasks related to programs, such as inventory management and ordering parts. This position is part time and seasonal, ideally from late May until the end of September. (Start/end date flexible.)

Volunteer Committees

One more way to get involved more deeply in our work: Volunteer committees are an excellent opportunity to drive our progress, develop leadership skills, and gain more experience in event planning, marketing, finance, nonprofit management and more. They’re also a great stepping stone to our board! Committees include: Governance, Development, and Finance & Operations.

We’re hosting an open house next Tuesday to share more info about what committees do and why we want YOU to join one. We’ll also take your questions.

BCU Committee Open House

Tuesday, April 13

6:30 – 7:45pm

About those new hires…

We’re excited to introduce three new members of our team: Community Organizers Erica Cannon and Alex Shames, and Policy Intern Ginger Leib. We’ll soon share more about what each of them are working on. In the meantime, read more about them on our staff page, and join us in welcoming them aboard!

We’ve always been proud to call ourselves “small but mighty.” Imagine what we’ll get done with this bigger team, and with the growing (and still mighty!) movement that makes it possible?