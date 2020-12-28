How we’ll get more bike lanes in more parts of Boston next year

The BCU has always stood by the belief that there is strength in numbers. And in 2020, as our movement continued to grow, we saw unprecedented progress in Boston, including 6.5 miles of new bike lanes.

We want to add another full-time community organizer in 2021 to help us get even more bike lanes in more parts of Boston.

Although 2020 has been a difficult year in many ways, I am encouraged by how the BCU has adapted our organizing strategies to meet this year’s challenges. As I reflect on this year, I know our movement is stronger because of the new skills, knowledge and relationships we built in response to the pandemic and the mass uprising for black lives.

Among the things I’m most excited about is a new campaign we launched this fall to rapidly advance bike and bus lanes in and around Egleston and Nubian Squares. Together with our partners at Bikes Not Bombs and LivableStreets Alliance, we’re hiring and training teams of residents to lead outreach to their neighbors and help us shape strategy.

This work is bringing new people into our movement who have historically been left out of urban planning processes, and supporting the development of leaders, especially young leaders, who are shaping the future of mobility in their communities.

We are planning to launch two more campaign teams in 2021, and to hire a full-time community organizer. These new positions are critical to building our movement, reaching new people and bringing more resident voices into planning processes.

I cannot wait to see what we achieve together in 2021.

Thank you,

Eliza Parad

Director of Organizing, Boston Cyclists Union

