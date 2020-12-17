How we grew stronger in 2020

As a result of COVID-19, more people are biking for essential travel and recreation. At the same time, transit is struggling, and Boston risks a “carpocalypse” of increased driving unless the city invests more in bike infrastructure. In the face of these challenges, the unprecedented progress Boston made this year to its bike network — progress you made possible through years of compounded advocacy — could not have come at a more critical time.

That’s why I’m asking you to support the Bike Union today so we can keep this momentum rolling into 2021.

Together in 2020, we:

Built support for Boston to fast-track 6.5 miles of protected bike lanes



Organized Dorchester and Roxbury residents to secure a commitment to a two-way, separated bike lane on the southernmost mile and most dangerous stretch of Mass Ave. — a major win for bike equity and access



Convinced DCR to propose separated bike lanes on the Arborway after 20 years of inaction

We could not have done this without you!

This year, we also took steps to build a more inclusive movement and furthered our commitment to equity. We made changes to our policies and leadership, increased our emphasis on transportation and climate justice, and devoted more resources to supporting allies.

As 2020 proved, we have the power to affect change, even in extraordinary times, when we work together. The progress we made this year is a testament to our collective strength — and gives me great hope for the future of biking in Boston.

Will you help us make that future a reality by making a year-end contribution to the Boston Cyclists Union?

Best,

Becca Wolfson

Executive Director, Boston Cyclists Union

P.S. In addition to supporting our work, your donation enters you to win some pretty great raffle items, including a new bike, a titanium bike lock, a mystery swag package from Adventure Cycling Association, gift cards to local bike shops, and more! Check out the prizes here.